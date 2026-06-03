MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who is Luke Taleno? ‘AGT’ Season 21 bilingual rapper battled cancer before manifesting a Golden Buzzer

Luke Taleno was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at a young age and spent hours watching music videos while undergoing treatment
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Luke Taleno in a still from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)
Luke Taleno in a still from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)

The Season 21 premiere of ‘America’s Got Talent’ introduced viewers to a new group of performers, but few contestants left a mark like Luke Taleno. Taleno, whose real name is Luis Rojas, delivered an original track titled ‘Seat to Stage’ during the June 2 episode. Sofia Vergara was supportive from the beginning and told the rapper he “deserved” to be on the show. Mel B offered a more critical assessment, acknowledging that it “wasn’t the best or greatest audition.” But Simon Cowell quickly came to Taleno’s defense, arguing, “He was excited. I could tell you were getting emotional midway through. I really admire people who just do it.” The judge who appeared most moved by the performance was Howie Mandel

Luke Taleno in a still from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)
Luke Taleno in a still from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)

“You are truly the image of what I believe authenticity is,” he said. “Last year you predicted something, and I just have one question: How did you know?” Moments later, Mandel slammed the Golden Buzzer. Taleno immediately collapsed to his knees as emotions took over. Gold confetti rained down across the stage while audience members cheered around him. For Taleno, this moment represented far more than a successful audition. Born in Cuba and later raised in Florida, Taleno grew up balancing two cultures and speaking both English and Spanish. At a young age, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a form of blood cancer that primarily affects children. Doctors placed him on an intensive treatment plan that included chemotherapy and other procedures designed to fight the disease.

During that difficult period, his mother worked overnight shifts to support the family financially. Music unexpectedly became his escape. According to Taleno, he spent countless hours watching music videos while undergoing treatment. Those videos introduced him to English and helped him better understand American culture after moving from Cuba. That connection only grew stronger after a memorable meeting with a popular icon. During a hospital visit, rapper Pitbull met Taleno while he was receiving treatment. The encounter left an impression on the young patient and sparked a dream that would stay with him for years. As his health improved, another life-changing opportunity arrived. According to Miami New Times, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Rojas received a custom-built recording studio inside his family home. That studio became an important stepping stone for him as an artist. 

A screengrab of Jourdan Blue on FaceTime; a screengrab of Luke Taleno and host Terry Crews from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 audition clips (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A screengrab of Jourdan Blue on FaceTime; a screengrab of Luke Taleno and host Terry Crews from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

Interestingly, his connection to the show began before he ever auditioned. In August 2025, Taleno crossed paths with Cowell and boldly told him to keep an eye out for him the following season because he planned to earn a Golden Buzzer. He was attending the show that year not as a contestant but as a supporter. Sitting in the audience, he was cheering on his friend Jourdan Blue, a fellow street performer who went on to finish third during Season 20. Before Taleno walked onto the stage for his own audition, Blue reached out through FaceTime to wish him luck. After the Golden Buzzer, Blue called again to celebrate the achievement in a full-circle moment.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 will finally see Nathan address his fallout with Joe and we can't wait
BELOW DECK (2013)

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 will finally see Nathan address his fallout with Joe and we can't wait

Captain Sandy welcomed Nathan and mentioned the deckhands who would be working under him
25 minutes ago
Who coupled up on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8? Inside Day 1 chaos and the double bombshell twist
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Who coupled up on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8? Inside Day 1 chaos and the double bombshell twist

After the islanders coupled with their partners, Ariana Madix revealed the arrival of two new bombshells.
3 hours ago
‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion part 2 gets messy as West's ex-girlfriend Meija joins the conversation
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion part 2 gets messy as West's ex-girlfriend Meija joins the conversation

‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion Part 2 saw Ciara speaking to Meija about her relationship with West
3 hours ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Peter McFerrin risks big on the board in intense match
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Peter McFerrin risks big on the board in intense match

New champ, Peter McFerrin, faced off against Alex Reyes and Savannah Madeira on Tuesday’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’.
3 hours ago
‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 premiere hands out three Golden Buzzers in a night full of surprises
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 premiere hands out three Golden Buzzers in a night full of surprises

One judge was left frustrated twice as three acts secured Golden Buzzers during a packed and unforgettable ‘AGT’ Season 21 premiere.
4 hours ago
‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion part 2 sees Amanda walk off stage as explosive drama unfolds
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion part 2 sees Amanda walk off stage as explosive drama unfolds

Ciara confronted West and Amanda about their relationship as tensions boiled over at the reunion
5 hours ago
What will 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 winner get? New format shakes up the competition
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

What will 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 winner get? New format shakes up the competition

The latest installment of 'America's Got Talent' will feature new updates, including a callback round, as Season 21 premieres tonight.
13 hours ago
Who is Gabriel Vasconcelos? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 fans convinced this OG islander was demoted
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Who is Gabriel Vasconcelos? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 fans convinced this OG islander was demoted

Following a female cast member’s controversial exit ahead of the premiere, fans speculate that Gabriel might be demoted to being a ‘bombshell’ from ‘OG’ islander.
21 hours ago
Who is ‘Calabasas Confidential’s cast dating? Inside reality show’s messiest relationships
REALITY TV

Who is ‘Calabasas Confidential’s cast dating? Inside reality show’s messiest relationships

The cast of ‘Calabasas Confidential’ spent the season nursing broken hearts and embarking on new romantic adventures.
22 hours ago
‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ sees Sumit compare Jenny to his mom during heated argument as tensions boil over
90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ sees Sumit compare Jenny to his mom during heated argument as tensions boil over

Sumit and Jenny got into an argument after meeting their fellow cast members on the first night
22 hours ago