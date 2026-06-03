Who is Luke Taleno? ‘AGT’ Season 21 bilingual rapper battled cancer before manifesting a Golden Buzzer

Luke Taleno was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at a young age and spent hours watching music videos while undergoing treatment

The Season 21 premiere of ‘America’s Got Talent’ introduced viewers to a new group of performers, but few contestants left a mark like Luke Taleno. Taleno, whose real name is Luis Rojas, delivered an original track titled ‘Seat to Stage’ during the June 2 episode. Sofia Vergara was supportive from the beginning and told the rapper he “deserved” to be on the show. Mel B offered a more critical assessment, acknowledging that it “wasn’t the best or greatest audition.” But Simon Cowell quickly came to Taleno’s defense, arguing, “He was excited. I could tell you were getting emotional midway through. I really admire people who just do it.” The judge who appeared most moved by the performance was Howie Mandel.

Luke Taleno in a still from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)

“You are truly the image of what I believe authenticity is,” he said. “Last year you predicted something, and I just have one question: How did you know?” Moments later, Mandel slammed the Golden Buzzer. Taleno immediately collapsed to his knees as emotions took over. Gold confetti rained down across the stage while audience members cheered around him. For Taleno, this moment represented far more than a successful audition. Born in Cuba and later raised in Florida, Taleno grew up balancing two cultures and speaking both English and Spanish. At a young age, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a form of blood cancer that primarily affects children. Doctors placed him on an intensive treatment plan that included chemotherapy and other procedures designed to fight the disease.

During that difficult period, his mother worked overnight shifts to support the family financially. Music unexpectedly became his escape. According to Taleno, he spent countless hours watching music videos while undergoing treatment. Those videos introduced him to English and helped him better understand American culture after moving from Cuba. That connection only grew stronger after a memorable meeting with a popular icon. During a hospital visit, rapper Pitbull met Taleno while he was receiving treatment. The encounter left an impression on the young patient and sparked a dream that would stay with him for years. As his health improved, another life-changing opportunity arrived. According to Miami New Times, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Rojas received a custom-built recording studio inside his family home. That studio became an important stepping stone for him as an artist.

A screengrab of Jourdan Blue on FaceTime; a screengrab of Luke Taleno and host Terry Crews from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

Interestingly, his connection to the show began before he ever auditioned. In August 2025, Taleno crossed paths with Cowell and boldly told him to keep an eye out for him the following season because he planned to earn a Golden Buzzer. He was attending the show that year not as a contestant but as a supporter. Sitting in the audience, he was cheering on his friend Jourdan Blue, a fellow street performer who went on to finish third during Season 20. Before Taleno walked onto the stage for his own audition, Blue reached out through FaceTime to wish him luck. After the Golden Buzzer, Blue called again to celebrate the achievement in a full-circle moment.