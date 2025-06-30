Landman’s funniest storyline wasn't just for TV — it was inspired by Taylor Sheridan’s wife

While 'Landman' is renewed for Season 2, here's a fun fact about the fan-favorite show

Set against the gritty world of West Texas oil exploration, Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' grabbed major headlines for its stunning debut season. With intriguing plotlines ruling the main plotline, an unexpectedly hilarious subplot became a fan favorite. In a surprising twist, it was revealed that this very narrative was inspired by Sheridan's wife, Nicole Muirbrook, and we're truly grateful to her for it.

Taylor Sheridan attends the 'Wind River' photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain)

The standout storylines in discussion featured Angela Norris (Ali Larter) and her daughter, Ainsley (Michelle Randolph), bringing unexpected joy to a retirement home through extravagant, alcohol-fueled antics, including explicit games and a strip club outing. In a recent interview, Larter revealed that this comic relief arc was inspired by show creator Sheridan’s wife, Muirbrook, who sparked the idea behind the retirement home scenes, per Entertainment Now.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Larter revealed how many of Sheridan’s stories are inspired by his wife, Nicole, whose compassionate work with seniors has influenced his storytelling. Larter also revealed that Muirbrook regularly visits retirement homes, which has helped reshape how Sheridan portrays aging and elder care. "A lot of his [Sheridan’s] stories are inspired by his wife," Larter said.

The actress continued, "She does that. She goes to the homes here and has these incredible relationships. She plays games and sets up a bar for them. It's the way it should be." Larter went on to praise Muirbrook’s impact, saying, "She’s really opened up this world of the way that we can see senior citizens, how we can treat them and have with them." She pointed out how Muirbrook shows "how little it takes to bring happiness to someone's life," particularly for people "shoved into these awful retirement homes where nobody loves or cares for them."

Talking about Sheridan and Muibrook's romance, the model, originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, was scouted by a modeling agency at a mall despite considering herself a tomboy. Encouraged by her mother, a former Miss America runner-up, she pursued modeling, which took her across Europe, including a stint in Milan, and later to Miami. She appeared in major fashion magazines like Vogue and Marie Claire, as per People. Muirbrook is also a lifelong horse lover who grew up riding on her grandparents’ ranch in Wyoming and still competes in reining and cutting events alongside her husband, Sheridan. In 2020, she won the Careity Foundation’s Celebrity Cutting competition, raising funds for cancer research.

In 2021, she joined the board of the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame, complementing Sheridan’s 2020 induction into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. In her early 20s, Muirbrook moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, landing roles in shows like 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Dark Blue.' While working with an acting coach, she met Sheridan, who was then starring on 'Sons of Anarchy' and also coaching actors. Their professional connection soon turned romantic, and they began dating and living together in LA's San Fernando Valley. The couple also share son Gus, who was born on September 23, 2010. After a few years of dating, the couple married on September 18, 2013.