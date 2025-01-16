How much does the 'Modern Family' cast earn? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than we thought

Wondering how much the 'Modern Family' cast got paid? Well, get ready to have your jaws drop

The salaries of the 'Modern Family' cast reflect the show’s massive success over 11 seasons. Following a big, blended family, the sitcom captured both the funny and heartfelt moments of raising children. With 85 Emmy nominations, 22 wins, and huge popularity on ABC, 'Modern Family' became a major hit. As the show grew, the cast’s salaries rose significantly, helping some actors become stars and others gain even more fame. By the end of the series, each family member’s pay had grown, though negotiations weren’t always easy.

Sofia Vergara

First Episode - $65,000/Last Episode - $500,000

Sofia Vergara played Gloria, Jay’s much younger wife and the mother of Manny and Joe. Gloria had to prove she wasn’t a gold digger and showed she truly loved Jay. Over time, she became strong and confident, gained American citizenship, and became a realtor. Her stories about her past in Colombia explain her fiery personality, but she’s always a loving wife and mom. According to Variety, Vergara’s pay started at $30,000 to $65,000 per episode, but by the final season, she earned $500,000 per episode.

Ed O’Neill

First Episode - $105,000/Last Episode - $500,000

Ed O’Neill played Jay, the father of Claire and Mitchell, husband of Gloria, and stepdad to Manny. At first, Jay’s grumpy attitude hurt his relationships, but he softened over time, forming bonds with Manny and learning to accept Phil. O’Neill earned $105,000 per episode in the beginning, as reported by Cheat Sheet, since he was already well-known from 'Married...With Children'. Later, he joined the other adult actors in negotiating for higher pay and eventually earned $500,000 per episode by the final season as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Julie Bowen

First Episode - $65,000/Last Episode - $500,000

Julie Bowen played Claire, Phil’s wife and the mom of Haley, Alex, and Luke. Claire is a strong and protective mom but can also be overbearing. Fans loved her complicated character and how she supported her family. She eventually took over Jay’s closet business. Bowen started with $30,000 to $65,000 per episode as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, and joined the other adult actors to negotiate $500,000 per episode by the last season as reported by Deadline.

Eric Stonestreet

First Episode - $20,000/Last Episode - $500,000

Eric Stonestreet played Cam, Mitchell’s husband, and Lily’s father. Cam’s dramatic and caring personality made him a fan favorite. His dream of becoming a football coach became a big part of his story later on. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stonestreet began with $20,000 per episode. By Season 3, he earned $65,000, and by the last season, his pay increased to $500,000 per episode, as reported by Deadline.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

First Episode - $30,000-$65,000/Last Episode - $500,000

Jesse Tyler Ferguson played Mitchell, Claire’s brother and Cam’s husband. Mitchell’s high-strung personality matched well with Cam’s easy-going nature. He dealt with challenges like gaining his father’s approval and expanding his family. Ferguson started earning $30,000-$65,000 per episode, as per Deadline, and reached $500,000 per episode by the final season, as reported by Digital Spy.

Ty Burrell

First Episode - $65,000/Last Episode - $500,000

Ty Burrell played Phil, Claire’s goofy husband and the dad of Haley, Alex, and Luke. Phil’s silliness frustrated Claire but made him lovable. He supported his kids through tough times and showed how much he cared. Burrell started with $65,000 per episode, as per The Hollywood Reporter and, like the other adults, earned $500,000 per episode by the end as reported by Digital Spy.

Rico Rodriguez

First Episode - $15,000/Last Episode - $125,000

Rico Rodriguez played Manny, Gloria’s son. Manny is a sensitive and cultured boy who always follows his passions. Rodriguez earned $15,000 per episode at first, then $70,000 by Season 4, and finally $125,000 per episode in the last season, as reported by Looper.

Sarah Hyland

First Episode - $15,000/Last Episode - $125,000

Sarah Hyland played Haley, Claire and Phil’s oldest daughter. She was a social teenager who matured throughout the series. Hyland started with $15,000 per episode as per Cosmopolitan. By Season 4, she earned $70,000 as reported by Looper, and reached $125,000 per episode by Season 11.

Ariel Winter

First Episode - $15,000/Last Episode - $125,000

Ariel Winter played Alex, the brainy daughter of Claire and Phil. Alex struggled to fit in but eventually found her confidence. Winter earned $15,000 per episode at first and $70,000 by Season 4 as per Looper. Her pay rose to $125,000 per episode in the final season.

Nolan Gould

First Episode - $15,000/Last Episode - $125,000

Nolan Gould played Luke, Claire and Phil’s youngest child. Luke was fun-loving and shared a special bond with his dad. Gould started with $15,000 per episode and earned $70,000 by Season 4 as reported by Looper. By the last season, he made $125,000 per episode.

Actor salaries in the entertainment industry can vary greatly, with new sitcoms often offering low pay, especially for child actors who work fewer hours and have less experience. On 'Modern Family', the adult cast saw significant salary increases as the show became more successful. Ed O’Neill, with his established career, started with a higher salary, while the rest of the adult cast negotiated raises together as the show grew in popularity.

Screenshot of the official poster for 'The Modern Family' (Image Source: ABC)

By the final season, the main adult actors were making $500,000 per episode, similar to the cast of 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory', who also started with lower pay but secured major raises as their shows became hits. Despite 'Modern Family' having a larger ensemble, its cast was able to negotiate competitive salaries, similar to those of other top sitcoms.