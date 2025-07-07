'America’s Got Talent' sees sharp drop in ratings — and Gen Z could be the reason why

Even Simon Cowell admits pressure is rising as 'America’s Got Talent' faces record-low ratings and fading fan interest

Ever since its launch in 2006, 'America’s Got Talent' has grabbed major attention thanks to its diverse lineup of performances. Over the years, the show has supported a variety of talent, which in turn is reflected in the skyrocketing ratings. However, the last few seasons have failed to replicate the success of the initial seasons. While the makers have made several attempts to reignite the old passion among viewers, Season 20 failed to leave a mark, making it clear that America’s Got Talent's audience is slipping away, and the reason behind it may surprise you.

(L-R) Sofia Vergara, host Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Mel B in a promotional still from 'AGT' (Image source: Instagram | @agt)

'America’s Got Talent' was once a cable ratings juggernaut, even after Mel B and Heidi Klum left the judging panel, reportedly drawing nearly 10 million viewers per week during Season 14. But following the Covid-19 pandemic, the show’s viewership has steadily declined. By Season 16 in 2021, its audience dropped to 6.6 million, and by Season 20, it’s struggling to reach even 5 million viewers, with anything above that now considered a success, per Collider.

While declining cable subscriptions and the shift to streaming explain part of the drop, the most concerning trend is AGT’s weak performance in the 18–49 demographic, where it currently averages just 0.39. This suggests that most of its remaining audience is older, and the show has failed to attract younger viewers or adapt to modern reality TV trends. Though it's far past its peak, 'AGT' still tops weekly cable charts, making it clear that NBC is likely to keep it on air, even as it posts the lowest ratings in show history.

The show reportedly has lost over 50% of its audience in the past decade, and its recent episodes have seen record-low ratings, which is a sign that its once-unshakable grip on viewers is fading fast, Collider. The two key issues that are driving this decline are lack of creativity and failure to engage younger audiences. While the Golden Buzzer was a notable addition years ago, the show has otherwise stuck to a 20-year-old formula, where emotional backstories, repetitive judge commentary, and familiar acts are taking center stage. Viewers have grown tired of the predictability, with many now able to guess who will advance before judges even speak.

On the other hand, keeping Gen Z and millennial viewers hooked is a big task in the ever-evolving landscape of social media. The generation is moving toward fast-paced, and drama-heavy shows like 'Love Island' or 'Too Hot To Handle.' Notably, these series thrive by embracing chaos, sex appeal, and controversy, all of which can be easily clipped and shared on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. In contrast, 'AGT' requires audiences to sit through long video packages and slow-moving auditions that no longer hold attention.

Additionally, ahead of the 'America’s Got Talent' Season 20 premiere, executive producer and judge Simon Cowell had opened up about feeling more pressure than ever. "I get really, really anxious and nervous before any season," he confessed in a video shared from his car en route to the venue. “And I suppose, because it's the 20th year, that puts even more pressure on everyone," per Fandomwire. Hoping for a strong viewer turnout, Cowell added with a laugh, "So, we're just going to pray that people turn out this year. Otherwise, we're screwed." The clip also featured excited contestants arriving for auditions and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the vibrant setup.