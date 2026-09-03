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‘America’s Got Talent’ set to welcome a familiar face as Simon Cowell’s latest replacement

Season 21 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is set to air a three-hour episode featuring both performances by quarterfinalists and results
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of judges and the host from the set of AGT (Cover Image Source: NBC)
A still of judges and the host from the set of AGT (Cover Image Source: NBC)

Heidi Klum will finally make her grand return on 'America's Got Talent' (AGT). Simon Cowell has taken a break from the long-running show to recover from his back surgery. He missed his first live show on August 25. The show has decided not to let his seat remain vacant and is instead introducing new faces. During this week's live performance and results show, the 'X-Factor' alum was replaced by SNL star Kenan Thompson. At the end of Wednesday's results show, host Terry Crews announced the celebrity who will take Cowell's place next week. "Next Tuesday, we'll have the performances and the live results in a three-hour 'AGT' spectacular — yes, all on the same night!" he declared. "We'll have the last Golden Buzzer of the season, and our guest judge will be the sensational Heidi Klum!"

A still of Heidi Klum from AGT
A still of Heidi Klum from AGT — (Image Source: NBC | Trae Patton)

The fandom was elated by the announcement, as Klum is a beloved alum of the show. For those unaware, Klum served as a permanent judge on the show from Season 8 (2013) to Season 13 (2018), and then from Season 15 (2020) to Season 19 (2024). Also, she featured in several AGT spin-offs like 'AGT: The Champions,'  'AGT: All-Stars,' and 'AGT: Fantasy League.' At the time of her exit, Deadline speculated that the show may have let go of the model due to her high salary. "Heidi has been an incredible part of AGT, bringing her signature charm, expertise and warmth to the show. We are enormously grateful for her many contributions and the impact she has had while celebrating the world’s greatest talent with us. We'd love for our paths to cross again," 'AGT's' representative shared in a statement back then. 

A still of Heidi Klum from AGT
A still of Heidi Klum from AGT — (Cover Image Source: NBC | Greg Gayne)

The statement suggested that relations between the judge and the show remain cordial. The upcoming appearance backs that assertion. Klum will return for the Quarterfinals set to air on September 8, which will feature performances from novelty act Akira, rock duo Bird & Byron, comedian Cameron Logsdon, comic singer Cesar Dias, singer Jesse Joe, singer Lara D, parkour athlete Ruben Roldan, singer Travis Garland, robot dance group Unitree, and magic duo Young & Strange, according to TV Line. It will be a 3-hour episode also featuring the results. Klum currently serves as the host and judge on rebooted 'Project Runway' airing on Freeform.

A screengrab of Simon Cowell taken from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A still of Simon Cowell taken from 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

As to when Cowell will return, that remains up in the air. It was previously announced that he would return at some point in the season. "You may have noticed that Simon Cowell is not here. He's having an operation that cannot be postponed. It's not an emergency, but it can't be put off. Simon, we are sending you our very best wishes for a speedy recovery and are looking forward to seeing you at the judges' desk very soon," Terry Crews shared during the show. 'AGT' continues to air every Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

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