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Who are Royal Lasers? ‘AGT’ Season 21 trio earns Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer after unique glow-in-the-dark act

Royal Lasers wowed the audience, but the biggest twist came before the ‘AGT’ judges even shared their thoughts
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots of 'AGT' judges with host Terry Crews and Royal Lasers trio taken from Season 21 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
Screenshots of 'AGT' judges with host Terry Crews and Royal Lasers trio taken from Season 21 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

The Golden Buzzers kept coming on ‘America's Got Talent’ Season 21, and Tuesday night's episode delivered another one. Royal Lasers, a trio of professional dancers from Las Vegas, took the stage in the hopes of finally stepping into the spotlight. The three performers, dressed in everyday clothes, introduced themselves before revealing the story behind their group. Cindy explained that Royal Lasers is made up of herself, her husband Josh, and their close friend Nick. While the trio may have been unfamiliar to ‘AGT’ viewers, their careers linked them to the popular franchise. “We really believe in what we're doing and that we're going to make this happen,” Cindy told the judges before their performance.

Stills of Royal Lasers trio performing on 'AGT' Season 21 during audition round (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
Stills of Royal Lasers trio performing on 'AGT' Season 21 during the audition round (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

She went on to explain, “We actually met doing the ‘AGT’ residency in Vegas. We were two of the backup dancers and [Nick] was one of our choreographers.” That experience inspired them to build something of their own instead of staying behind featured performers. She continued, “It’s kind of our chance to put ourselves in the spotlight. As dancers, we tend to be in the background, so it's our chance to step out and make it happen for ourselves.” Once the introductions wrapped up, the theater went dark, and the real show began. The trio returned wearing illuminated suits that transformed them into glowing figures against a black backdrop. The performance blended a Wild West setting with science-fiction visuals, creating a playful showdown where laser whips became weapons against alien creatures.

Set to the Backstreet Boys' hit ‘Larger Than Life’, the act combined choreography, lighting effects, animation and visual illusions into one routine. Every movement lined up with the digital graphics, making it appear as though the performers were battling a giant monster straight out of a video game. By the time the music ended, the audience was already on its feet. Confetti exploded across the theater as cheers filled the room. The dancers expected to hear comments from the judging panel, but host Terry Crews had other plans. Standing behind judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Mel B, and Howie Mandel, the longtime host suddenly grabbed the audience's attention before anyone could say a word.

A screengrab of Royal Lasers trio Cindy, Josh, and Nick taken from 'AGT' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A screengrab of Royal Lasers trio Cindy, Josh, and Nick taken from 'AGT' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

“Yo! Yo!” Crews shouted as he tried to be heard over the loud applause. Rather than asking the judges for their thoughts, he skipped straight to the surprise. “Royal Lasers! You gave us monsters! You gave us fire! So I'm gonna give you one thing! A Golden Buzzer!” With that, Crews reached over and slammed the Golden Buzzer, instantly covering the stage in another burst of golden confetti. Cindy, Josh, and Nick hugged one another as they realized what had just happened. Josh and Cindy shared a kiss while Nick celebrated beside them. The Golden Buzzer sends an act directly to the live shows, eliminating the uncertainty of the next round.

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