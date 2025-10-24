‘DWTS’ Season 34 Halloween Night reveals spooky song lineup and two-time Mirrorball winner as guest judge

'Dancing With the Stars' Halloween Night songs and dances have been announced, and one couple will be performing to a Taylor Swift song.

Halloween season is going to be spookier than ever on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34. Following the shocking elimination of Scott Hoying, the competition on the show is getting fiercer than ever. With stakes higher than ever, celebrity contestants are buckling up for the upcoming Halloween-themed night, where celebrities will not only scare viewers with their edgy dance steps but will also welcome a two-time Mirrorball champ as the guest judge.

'DWTS' pairs for Season 34 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

On Halloween Night, participants will perform on Charli XCX's 'Sympathy is a Knife' featuring Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's 'The Dead Dance.' Jan Ravnik and Jenna Johnson will perform to Taylor Swift's 'CANCELLED!' Ravnik will also dance a contemporary to Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' with Jen Affleck. Other performances include Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy performing a tango to Billie Eilish's 'Bury a Friend,' and Robert Irwin and Witney Carson dancing an Argentine tango to 'Sweet Dreams Are Made of This,' as per Screen Rant.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas will perform a jazz to Green Day's 'Brain Stew,' and Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach will dance a Viennese waltz to 'Can't Help Falling In Love (DARK).' Andy Richter and Emma Slater will perform a paso doble to Beethoven's 'Symphony No. 5,' Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten will perform an Argentine tango to 'Bad to the Bone,' Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov will dance a Viennese waltz to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' 'Die With A Smile,' and Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa will be dancing a contemporary to Sia's 'Elastic Heart.'

Not only that, but according to an ABC press release, Cheryl Burke will return as a guest judge for 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 Halloween Night. Cheryl previously won seasons 2 and 3 with Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith and most recently competed in season 31, placing 13th with Sam Champion. For 'Dancing With The Stars Season 34 Halloween Night, the show will also bring back its iconic dance marathon, reimagined as the Dance Monster-thon.

All nine couples will hit the dance floor simultaneously, first performing a hustle to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Murder On The Dancefloor,' followed by a Lindy Hop to 'A Little Party Never Killed Nobody' (All We Got)' by Fergie, Q-Tip, and GoonRock. The unique twist of the marathon is that couples are eliminated one at a time by the judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and guest judge Burke. The longer a couple stays in the marathon, the more bonus points they accumulate, which will be added to their judges' scores from the first round of the night.

The tension builds as viewers watch who can outlast the others, with the last couple standing earning the prestigious title of king and queen of the Dance Monster-thon. This challenge not only tests the couples' stamina and technique but also their ability to adapt to quick transitions between two very different dance styles, making it one of the night's most exciting and high-stakes competitions.