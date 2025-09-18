‘DWTS’ cast reveals bold decision to not replace Carrie Ann Inaba in season 34 and when she’ll return

Carrie Ann Inaba announced that she will miss the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 premiere due to illness

Robert Irwin and Whitney Levitt topped the leaderboard as 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 kicked off on Tuesday, September 16. The premiere brought a mix of standout performances and heartfelt moments, but Carrie Ann Inaba’s absence left a noticeable void. Still, the show carried on, with Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli stepping in to score the season’s first routines. One lingering question remains, though: why wasn’t Inaba replaced?

(L-R) Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli in a still from 'Dancing with the Stars' (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

On the post-show red carpet, host Alfonso Ribeiro explained the decision to have Hough and Tonioli judge 'Dancing with the Stars' as a duo in Inaba's absence. He said, "We only heard about it this morning that Carrie Ann wasn't well and couldn't make it in. I think the easiest decision was to not put someone there and create an issue or controversy. It was easier to just go to two [judges]. There were certainly conversations about possibly [bringing someone in], but this was the best decision. Last minute, I think it was better to go with what we know. Hopefully, she's well next week and is back," as per TV Insider.

Alan Bersten, paired with Elaine Hendrix this season, wished Inaba a speedy recovery, saying, "Our best wishes to Carrie Ann, and we hope she recovers quickly. We don't know a lot of things. We didn't know she was not going to be at the show until she posted [on Instagram]. We're hoping for the best for her. Bruno and Derek were great, and we're grateful for a great premiere." Danielle Fishel's pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, agreed it was the right call not to bring in a guest judge, explaining, "It's not even the second week or a theme night. Carrie Ann and Bruno are the two people who've been here, until today, since the beginning, and who are still here. If she wasn't here, then sticking to two was absolutely the right decision."

Just hours before the live premiere, Inaba shared on Instagram, "I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I'm resting up and can't wait to be back next week in good health. In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I'll be cheering you on from home." She is expected to return next week for the double elimination.

After the premiere, Inaba posted on Wednesday, September 17, "Bravo to the whole cast and crew of @dancingwiththestars. That was an incredible premiere episode! And thank YOU for all the well wishes. I'm touched at all the messages of support I received and for the respectful way the show handled a very human situation. And BRAVO to everyone for those incredible performances." Notably, the dance competition show airs on ABC and streams live on Disney+, allowing fans to vote for pairings during the broadcast, as per the Austin American-Statesman. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. New episodes air Tuesdays at 7 pm CT, with the season finale slated for Tuesday, November 25.