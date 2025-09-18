Emma Slater debunks major ‘DWTS’ rumor about how partners are picked after controversial season 34 premiere

Emma Slater's pairing with comedian Andy Richter invited fan speculations about a hidden agenda

'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer Emma Slater recently addressed fan rumors claiming that she deliberately chooses contestants who are not likely to make it far due to her role as "a choreographer" for the 'DWTS' live show. The rumor started with a fan comment that read, "Emma said in an interview that she and Britt [Stewart] plan the tours so they usually take the ones who most likely won’t make it far.” Debunking the claims, Slater said, "This is a rumor, just FYI. Not sure how it got started! I definitely don’t plan or choreograph the tour.”

On September 3, ABC announced the contestants as well as the couple pairings for 'DWTS' Season 34, scheduled to premiere on September 16. For the upcoming season of the fan-favorite dance show, Slater has been paired up with comedian Andy Richter. While speaking with US Weekly during the cast announcement press line, Slater said that she was “very happy” with her new partner. While gushing over Richter, she added, "We have the same kind of energy. We love to chat, love to talk, and I love to hear about, honestly, all that you’ve done.”

Meanwhile, Richter, too, confessed that the presence of his pro partner has made 'DWTS' practice more enjoyable for him. Saying that he had no dance experience competing, he mentioned that his dance partner, Slater, “likes to have fun,” which has made all the difference during rehearsals. "This is not even close to being the area code of my comfort zone. This is really different for me. And [it] makes me feel insecure, because, like, I get judged on talking, not on moving. It’s new,” Richter confessed.

During the interview, Richter also shed light on the biggest fear competing on 'DWTS', and it's an injury. "That's not even a joke. It would just really suck to have that be the end of it. Or injuring Emma, that would be bad,” he said. Despite Richter's injury concerns, Slater shared that things have “been really great” so far. "It's about introducing dance to Andy. And he’s got great beat,” she said.

A dancing video of Slater and Richter was posted on the official Instagram page of 'Dancing with the Stars' on September 10. The caption of the post read, "Hold on... Andy & Emma’s Cha Cha is coming! 🔥 Who’s cheering for these two during the #DWTS Premiere?!" Soon after, fans flooded the comments section with messages of love and support. One social media user penned, "Love his facial expressions, can’t wait to see what he does on that dance floor." "Andy has that big teddy bear energy and cannot wait to see what these two have in store!" a second user penned, while another commented, "I’ve always been a fan. I will be voting for Andy and Emma until my fingers fall off!" A 'DWTS' fan noted, "Oh they’re bringing the vibes and I’m here for all of them 🔥🔥🔥."