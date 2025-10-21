Elaine Hendrix, Alan Bersten tease their plan to ‘defy gravity’ on ‘DWTS’ Wicked Night: ‘We're doing a…’

“We’re going to teach Elaine how to fly,” Bersten said about his upcoming performance with his ‘DWTS’ partner

'Dancing With The Stars' duo Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten are dropping hints about their upcoming performance on the ABC dance competition. In the Wicked Night episode, set to air on October 21, Hendrix and her pro partner Bersten will be performing a contemporary dance routine to 'Defying Gravity' by Cynthia Erivo featuring Ariana Grande. Talking to Extra, Bersten teased the duo's forthcoming performance. "We are going to defy gravity. We're very excited. It's an iconic song, probably one of the biggest songs from the movie. And it's a lot of pressure, but I feel like we're going to live up to that. We're going to teach Elaine how to fly,” Bersten said.

Shortly afterward, the 'Parent Trap' star chimed in, "Literally! So much of it's already built in, and we're just going to be really leaning into that.” On the other hand, Bersten elaborated, "We're doing a contemporary [dance] so we can do lifts, we can do tricks, we can show the vulnerability, do the emotions. And I'm really excited about it because this is going to be the first time that I get to lift Elaine.”

On October 20, Bersten took to his Instagram page and shared a hilarious video of himself and Hendrix from their dance rehearsals. The video showed the duo doing some funny dance moves while lip-syncing to an audio by Renee Rapp, where she said, "One short day in the Emerald City, I love Wicked. I just saw it for the first time. I love it." The caption of the post read, "So excited for camera blocking tomorrow."

As soon as the post dropped, fans bombarded the comments section. One social media user wrote, "You guys are going to SLAY with Defying Gravity! 💚 💖." A second user penned, "Cannot wait for Tuesday! Manifesting a top spot on the leaderboard for you both this week!" Another netizen went on to say, "You are a barrel of laughs, Alan. You are so funny. I know Elaine is having a blast with you. You surely brighten my day. Keep those videos coming.🥰." A fourth user wrote, "I am so freaking excited that you guys got 'Defying Gravity' as your song! I’m still very salty about the terrible song you got for TikTok night! Such a bad song. THIS is going to be great! Cannot wait! I wonder if @elaine4animals is going to be painted green this time? 🤔."