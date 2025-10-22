‘Wicked’ stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo light up ‘DWTS’ Season 34 with surprise cameos

On October 21, all ten ‘DWTS’ pairs celebrated ‘Wicked Night’ with performances of songs from the movie’s soundtrack

'Dancing With The Stars' contestants recently celebrated the world of 'Wicked' with their remarkable performances. In the latest episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, which aired on October 21, all ten couples celebrated 'Wicked Night' by performing songs from the movie's soundtrack. The Wicked Night episode also featured a never-before-seen clip from the upcoming 'Wicked' sequel, 'Wicked: For Good', which is scheduled to release on November 21. Additionally, the episode aired special video messages from the cast members of the beloved film, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Yeoh.

In a pre-taped video played during the episode, Grande said, "We can't wait to share with you the songs and magic of Wicked and Wicked: For Good." According to Hello magazine, Erivo added, "Wicked is a beloved tale of two best friends who change each other's lives for good." Later in the video, Grande told the studio audience to "rejoicify" as the 'DWTS' pro cast and troupe took over the stage of the ABC dance competition to perform the opening number choreographed by Wicked's Christopher Scott.

In the episode, 'Wicked' and 'Wicked: For Good' director Jon M. Chu also joined the three judges, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Inaba, and Derek Hough on the judges' panel and shared his valuable feedback on the performances. After the stellar performances and the heartwarming moments, the episode ended on a sad note as one couple had to bid goodbye to the ballroom floor; Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his pro partner Rylee Arnold, who performed a contemporary routine to 'The Wizard And I' by Erivo, featuring Michelle Yeoh, were eliminated.

Shedding light on his 'DWTS' journey, Hoying said, "It's meant everything. I'm so incredibly grateful for this. Everyone, the cast, the crew, were so nice. Rylee is my favorite person in the world. I had so much fun, I learned so much. And it's Wicked Night. The perfect way to go." With tears in her eyes, Arnold said, "I couldn't have asked for a better partner. I love you."