‘DWTS’ season 34 may add a surprising pro — and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could hold the biggest clue

One renowned professional male dancer will join 'DWTS' season 34 and fans might be on to something.

Taylor Swift is an accomplished musician, prolific lyricist, and music producer, but dancing isn’t one of her great skills. Unless ‘DWTS’ switches its theme from ballroom to quirky dance, the pop star won’t be showing up. However, someone from her Eras Tour dance crew could be one of the contestants in season 34. On August 20, ‘DWTS’ insider Kristyn Burtt posted a TikTok teasing a professional male dancer as a potential contestant. Although she didn’t name the person, she confirmed that it’s a big name from the dance industry who has been part of something that she called “‘Dancing With The Stars’ adjacent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAN RAVNIK (@janravnik)

Some fans’ thoughts immediately went to the Eras Tour dance crew. The pop star’s tour was attended by millions of people across the globe. The people who shared the stage with Swift were certainly the best of the best. “Oooh, could it be someone from the Eras Tour?” one TikTok user commented, as per Parade. “I would love to see Jan Ravnik; his dance with Jenna was incredible!!” the fan continued. Surprisingly, Burtt responded to the guess and confirmed the contestant. “We have a winner!!!” she wrote and added the emoji of an arrow hitting the target.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAN RAVNIK (@janravnik)

Ravnik was a renowned backup dancer for the Grammy-winning singer throughout her Eras Tour. Before joining the ‘Cruel Summer’ hitmaker on the road, he was a competitive dancer. Having won multiple national, European, and world championship titles, Ravnik is a pro in every sense. However, Swift wasn’t the only artist he shared a stage with. He has performed alongside some big names in the industry, including Mariah Carey, Bruno Mars, Lewis Capaldi, Khalid, Luis Fonsi, and many others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAN RAVNIK (@janravnik)

Given Ravnik's exceptional portfolio, fans believe that he might be one of the pro dancers instead of a contestant. Fans also went back to the viral video of Ravnik performing with ‘DWTS’ season 33 winner Jenna Johnson. The duo delivered a beautiful contemporary routine on Kelly Clarkson’s cover of ‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish. The video was an instant hit and went viral on the internet. The dancing duo’s chemistry looked effortless, so if Ravnik is to join the dance competition show, he’ll fit in just right. His being a part of the show as a pro dancer would definitely build more excitement among the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAN RAVNIK (@janravnik)

According to the outlet, some fans also assumed that Ravnik could be a replacement for Gleb Savchenko, who’s rumored not to be returning this season. So far, only four confirmed contestants have been by for the ABC show’s upcoming season. ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt will be embracing their inner dancers. Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin will be doing the tango—thankfully not with one of the wild animals. Lastly, the social media influencer and model will set the stage ablaze with her moves. ‘DWTS’ season 34 will premiere on September 16 on the ABC Network and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.