Is ‘DWTS’ Season 34 rigged? Insider weighs in as scoring conspiracy theories emerge online

Recent 'DWTS' scores and eliminations have left fans furious, with many convinced the scoring system may be rigged

Following the recent eliminations on 'Dancing With The Stars', which faced mixed reactions from fans, several conspiracy theories have made their way onto the internet. In the last few weeks, fans of the ABC dance competition have left no stone unturned to support their favorites who are competing for the prestigious mirrorball trophy. However, the recent scores provided by the judges have left many fans furious, with some convinced that the scoring system of the beloved dance show is rigged.

During Dedication Night, which aired on October 14, Dylan Efron and his pro partner Daniella Karagach bagged a score of 36 out of 40 points from the judges. The high score shocked many fans, who felt that he didn't deserve to get all nines from the judges' panel. Soon after, speculations about 'DWTS' being rigged began circulating online; the recent elimination of Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold also irked many fans, with one writing on social media, "The favoritism is the worst it’s ever been. The credibility of the judging/show is seriously compromised. Please fix this," as per The U.S. Sun.

"I am sorry but are we watching the same show tonight? These judges are crazy," another fan wrote on X. Addressing the fans' reactions, a 'DWTS' insider told Daily Mail that a lot of times, even judges are shocked by who is sent home. "Each week, the judges are more harsh than the previous week because the competition is heating up and it really is tough this season with some strong contestants. Everyone thinks they should get higher scores, but that's why they rely so much on fan votes, the insider said, adding, "The voting is what's going to get them to the finale, and that's what people tend to forget; they think it's all about the judges, when really the judges are just as shocked when someone goes home."

"The show is fair, and there are no tricks to keeping someone until the end. It's truly about their dancing and viewer votes," the source added. Not long ago, judge Carrie Ann Inaba addressed the whole scoring controversy in the comments section of an Instagram post shared on October 15. As per US Weekly, Inaba put out a statement that read, “It’s okay to disagree about what we see. That’s what makes our show great. You have a say in the matter. We want you to vote for what you love and believe in. I appreciate your comment and the way you expressed your feelings. ❤️ Thank you for your passion and your opinion.”