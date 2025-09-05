‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star reveals heartfelt reason she said yes to ‘DWTS’ just weeks after baby

Jen Affleck, who gave birth to her third daughter, Penelope, in July 2025 is all set to set the ‘Dancing in the Stars’ Season 34 stage on fire

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jen Affleck is lacing up her dancing shoes just two months after giving birth to her third child. Yes, you read that right. These days, Affleck is deep in rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars Season 34. When the new season premieres, she’ll be just 11 weeks postpartum, but she’s more than ready to take on the challenge. During her latest interview with TV Insider, Affleck opened up about competing on DWTS so soon after welcoming her daughter Penelope. “I am looking forward to the challenge and helping inspire other women [with] what our bodies are capable of," she shared.

The 26-year-old reality TV star further added, "I ran a marathon a few weeks after our last baby, so I know my body can handle a lot. If anything, it will help me with postpartum depression and the baby blues. So I am grateful and looking forward to it.” Affleck also revealed that she received the exciting news about being selected for the upcoming season of 'DWTS' during the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 reunion in June 2025.

Affleck isn't the only star from Hulu's popular show 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' who will be competing for the prestigious mirrorball trophy on 'DWTS' Season 34. In the upcoming instalment of the fan-favorite dance show, Affleck will battle it out against her co-star, Whitney Leavitt. Furthermore, Affleck confessed, “By nature, I’m not a very competitive person. So I’m excited to have [Leavitt] there to push me and have a friend to go through the journey with when it gets hard. Hopefully, we are the final two!”

Elsewhere in the interview, when asked what made her say “yes” to 'DWTS', Affleck explained explained, "Growing up, dancing was more than just a fun hobby for me. It was how I communicated, connected, and expressed myself. My mom is from Ecuador and immigrated to the United States at 27. She primarily speaks Spanish, so growing up, we weren’t able to communicate very well. We connected through our love of music and dance, and because of that, this opportunity means a lot, not just to me, but to my entire family. It’s been my dream to do Dancing with the Stars to share more of who I am and where I come from. I don’t have any formal dance training, just a lot of practice on my countertop doing TikToks!"

When asked how she plans to balance caring for a newborn with the intense 'Dancing With the Stars' training schedule, Affleck shared, “It will take a village. I have a nanny, assistant, and Zac helping out full-time. It won’t be easy, but I have an entire team behind me supporting me in this dream of mine.” And in case you’re wondering, 'DWTS' Season 34 is set to premiere on September 16, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET, only on ABC.