Jordan Chiles, Ezra Sosa cap off their ‘DWTS’ Wicked Night with perfect 10s—and a sweet backstage moment

The Olympic gold medalist and her pro partner performed a rumba to 'For Good' on ‘DWTS’ Wicked Night

‘Dancing With The Stars’ duo Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa won hearts with their latest performance during Wicket Night. In the recent episode of ‘DWTS’ Season 34, which aired on October 21, Chiles and her pro partner Sosa performed a rumba to ‘For Good’ by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Throughout their performance, they were surrounded by poppies. Eventually, their hard work during the dance rehearsals paid off as they bagged a perfect score of 10 from three of the four judges. The episode also saw ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu as a guest judge, who loved Sosa and Chiles' routine.

When judge Bruno Tonioli was asked to give his feedback on Chiles and Sosa’s Wicked Night performance, he described their dance routine as "drop-dead gorgeous." "Cynthia would be proud," he said. On the other hand, Carrie Ann Inaba stated that she didn’t “want tonight to end," adding, “My favorite night of all season. It was perfection." Soon after, Derek Hough called the dance routine "stunning.” Hough said, “When we say be more grounded, that's what we're talking about. Now I want to see the emotions even more." The pair bagged a score of 39, with Hough holding back on his 10.

Following their spectacular performance, Chiles and Sosa had a sweet interview-crashing moment with Chu, who raved over their dance. While having a conversation with Extra’s Sadie Murray backstage, Chiles and Sosa were interrupted by Chu, who gushed over the duo and went on to say, “This group right here. Are you kidding me? You guys killed it. You know how hard that song is to do?” to which Chiles responded, “I figured.” Shortly afterward, Chu quipped, “You do know. But what you guys did was so like out of the box. You didn’t even imagine it ever like that, and you just killed it. You just killed it. You’re doing great.”

Later on, Murray said, “I feel like Jordan and Ezra should be in your next film.” In his response, Chu exclaimed, “Yeah. What are we doing? Let’s figure it out. Let’s go. First win this thing and then we’ll.” Murray added, “Hey, but you know, I mean, you know she can bring it with the gold medals for the Olympics,” to which Chu replied, “This is where she comes to play, like right now, midway finish strong. It was beautiful to watch.” Meanwhile, Chiles told Chu, “Thank you so much. Thank you for allowing us to actually be able to represent our connection through that, and it means everything.”