‘DWTS’ Wicked Night delivers magical performances—and one elimination nobody expected

An emotional farewell on ‘DWTS’ has left fans calling the elimination one of the most unfair of Season 34

With profound performances, 'Wicked Night' on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 was packed with entertainment. The fun increased tenfold when 'Wicked' director John M. Chu also appeared as a guest judge, and two celebrity contestants finally received the highest score of the season. However, the night ended with a shocking elimination, which not only left fans furious but also made them call out the judges.

In the Tuesday, October 21 episode of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34, Grammy winner Scott Hoying and his pro partner Rylee Arnold were eliminated after performing a contemporary routine inspired by Elphaba's journey to 'The Wizard and I' by Cynthia Erivo featuring Michelle Yeoh, as per Gold Derby. Carrie Ann Inaba praised the pair, saying, "That was an amazing way to start off the show." She added that Hoying's enthusiasm always "excites" her, though she noted that his arms sometimes "go in and out of character."

Derek Hough advised Hoying to focus on making his movements more "seamless," suggesting he consider each lift and transition as "one continuous sentence." Chu commented that "contemporary is hard for someone with regular arms and legs," expressing that he wished "the transitions were cleaner." Bruno Tonioli remarked, "There were times you were so enthusiastic you missed some of the passes." The judges awarded them 28 out of 40, with each giving a score of 7. Following the elimination, the internet erupted in a meltdown as many flocked to X to express their dissatisfaction with Hoying's elimination.

A fan commented, "Unjust unfair treatment they targeted them and it’s bullying and abuse to getting rid of good people to make the bad look better this treatment is unfair," while another added, "I AM SO MAD FOR SCOTT (sorry I didn’t know where else to say this lol) I WANTES HIM TO WIN SO SO BAD UGH I CANNOT." A third fan remarked, "I have to scream into the void about how absurd and ridiculous it is that Scott Hoying just went home on DWTS." Another noted, "Is scott the best dancer on this show? no. did he deserve to go home before ANDY? NO!!! i am so sick rn scott hoying i am so sorry you were done so dirty my king."

This week's 'Dancing with the Stars' scores were combined with last week's Dedication Night. After facing backlash for her critiques the previous week, Inaba made headlines by giving the first 10 of the season to Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas for their quickstep, a score all judges matched except Hough, who gave a 9, as per Variety. Later, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa also impressed, earning three 10s and one 9 (with Hough holding back his 10 again).