Who is Alex Earle dating? ‘DWTS’ contestant reveals best advice NFL BF gave her before her TV debut

"I called him on the way [to Dancing with the Stars], just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain," Earle revealed

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 contestant Alix Earle recently shared some details of the reassuring phone call she received from her NFL star boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, before her big debut on the beloved dance competition. In a recent interview with People magazine, the 24-year-old TikTok sensation delved deep into her meaningful conversation with Berrios, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, before she hit the ballroom floor to perform alongside dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. "I called him on the way [to Dancing with the Stars], just feeling nervous and unsure and uncertain. He assured me that feeling nervous is a privilege, and it's okay to be outside of your comfort zone," Earle said.

Earle added, "He always says this before every game—it's like, if you're nervous, you're doing something right, and I don't know, getting out of your comfort zone. So it was nice to have him just reassure me of that." Later in the interview, Earle shared her deep appreciation for her boyfriend and said, "I mean, he deals with these live things and live performances every week, so it's always good to get some advice from him."

In a separate interview with People magazine, during a press event after the cast of 'DWTS' Season 34 was announced on 'Good Morning America' on September 3, Earle stated that Berrios won't be attending the grand premiere due to conflicts in his schedule. "He's stuck in the football world right now, so unfortunately, he won't be able to come," she had said to the publication.

Berrios couldn't be there to support Earle in person, but her family cheered for her from the audience stands. On the night of the premiere, Earle told People magazine, "I honestly thought I was going to be nervous having them there because they do humble me the most at times. If I mess up, they'll be the first ones to tell me if something doesn't look good. But they were so great, so supportive, and I think going out there tonight and looking at them before smiling and just cheering me on, it did give me a lot of confidence going out there."

During the premiere of 'DWTS' Season 34, which aired on September 16, Earle and her pro partner Chmerkovskiy performed a cha-cha to 'Circus' by Britney Spears. When judge Bruno Tonioli was asked to share his feedback on the duo's performance, he praised Earle for "doing very, very well" and offered a piece of advice. Tonioli told Earle to remember the "continuity" and "connection" of the dance routine.

On the other hand, Derek Hough described their performance as "sharp, clean, precise, and powerful." Hough mentioned that it was "not an easy routine" to have as her first dance. In the skybox, Earle reflected on her first dance performance and revealed that she was "trying to ignore the cameras" and be herself in the moment. Eventually, Earle and Chmerkovskiy received an overall score of 13 out of 20 points. 'DWTS' Season 34 airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC.