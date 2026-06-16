Will West Wilson return for ‘Summer House’ Season 11? The reality star’s fate on Bravo’s hit series revealed

West Wilson joined the series in Season 8 and became a fan-favorite character with his goofy personality and crazy antics.

West Wilson continues to face fallout from his relationship with Amanda Batula. According to the latest update, the 'Summer House' star won't be returning for the show's next season, set to start filming in the Hamptons in July and will likely premiere in 2027. On June 15, Variety reported that West's contract was not renewed for Season 11. He joined the series in Season 8, premiered in February 2024, and quickly became a core part of the friend group, developing a tight bond with Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, and Jesse Solomon.

Season 10 of 'Summer House,' which aired between February and June, became the most-watched season of the Bravo reality series. Halfway through its run, West and Amanda rocked Bravo Nation by announcing that they were dating from March 31. For the unversed, Amanda was best friends with West's ex-girlfriend, Ciara Miller, while West was close with Amanda's ex-husband, Kyle Cooke. Their shocking romance disrupted the group's friendship dynamic and caused a major rift among the cast members.

Amanda and West seen at the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion special (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Clifton Prescod)

The scandal dominated the three-part reunion special, which came to be known as 'Scamanda,' where Amanda and West faced their co-stars, who were deeply hurt by their budding romance. Both Ciara and Kyle cast doubt over the couple's true feelings for each other and led the charge in questioning their relationship timeline. Moreover, Amanda and West seemed evasive and unapologetic throughout the episodes. The reunion also uncovered West's shady dating behavior as he was seemingly dating the Philadelphia-based entrepreneur Meija Moreno while pursuing Amanda. Furthermore, West's stoic demeanor and lack of an emotional reaction raised eyebrows among the cast and viewers at home, but he clarified that he had taken beta blockers ahead of filming to calm his nerves. Viewers expected major cast shakeups and exits following the scandal, and West's departure didn't come as a complete surprise, as it's hard to imagine the group filming together as before.

West continued to attract more flak even after the cameras stopped rolling. 'Summer House' is set to air a bonus episode titled 'The Aftermath' on June 16, as a follow-up to the reunion episodes, which left a lot to be desired. The episode was filmed three weeks after the reunion was taped and will see candid conversations between West and Kyle, Amanda and Lindsay, as well as Ciara and Meija, as they try to move forward from the scandal. However, last week, West was seen dissing his own show on his podcast, 'Show Me Something.' The sports journalist said that he wished the New York Knicks would lose to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. It would force a Game 6 in the NBA finals and air at the same time as The Aftermath,' drawing viewers away from 'Summer House's extended special. His statement led his co-star Lindsay Hubbard to post on Threads. "West Wilson: You are trash. Trying to get people to not watch OUR show that iiiii brought YOU on, you should move immediately," she wrote.