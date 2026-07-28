‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion to feature first-ever live audience — here's how you can attend

The much-awaited ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen

Since ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 concluded, fans have been eagerly waiting for the reunion. While Peacock already revealed that it will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, the network’s latest update revealed a surprise. The upcoming ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion will welcome a live audience for the first time. Interested fans have an exciting opportunity to be part of either the Arrival Audience (AM schedule) or the Reunion Audience (PM schedule). Filming will take place at Universal City, CA, on August 9 and August 10, 2026. The reunion will drop on Peacock on Monday, August 31, 2026, for viewers to enjoy post-show updates and all the drama that comes with it.

A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)

For the show’s previous season, the ‘Love Island’ USA reunion was filmed in New York City on August 12, 2025, and aired on August 25, 2025. However, this year, Peacock surprised fans with a live-audience update. The official description for the event reads, “Come watch part of the REUNION taping with ALL of your favorite cast members from Season 8 of LOVE ISLAND. Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen will reunite with the season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and the bombshells to talk about their experience in the Fiji villa.” Fans have three options to choose from: “Watch the CAST ARRIVALS to the studio, or be part of the AM or PM studio AUDIENCE for the REUNION taping!!”

Notably, attending the event is completely free and fans can apply via OS | LA Productions' casting website. However, spots are limited for both days, so interested attendees must apply as soon as possible. Additionally, applicants must be at least 18 years old to attend the live event. ‘Love Island’ fans who followed the show’s latest season will be eager to catch up with the bombshells and couples to see what they’ve been up to since the cameras stopped rolling.

Trinity & Bryce are our Love Island USA 2026 winners!!! pic.twitter.com/Ix3WH5yFsV — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 13, 2026

Season 8 ended with fan-favorites Trinity and Bryce winning the show. Along with them, the finalists were: Melanie-Sincere, Kayda-Zach, and Aniya-Carl. Apart from reflecting on their journey on the show, the islanders will also reveal their current relationship status. They will also answer questions from the hosts, Ariana and Andy, while the live audience cheers for their favorite islanders, adding more energy to the reunion.