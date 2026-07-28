MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion to feature first-ever live audience — here's how you can attend

The much-awaited ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 54 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring Trinity and Bryce (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still from 'Love Island' USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring Trinity and Bryce (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

Since ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 concluded, fans have been eagerly waiting for the reunion. While Peacock already revealed that it will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, the network’s latest update revealed a surprise. The upcoming ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion will welcome a live audience for the first time. Interested fans have an exciting opportunity to be part of either the Arrival Audience (AM schedule) or the Reunion Audience (PM schedule). Filming will take place at Universal City, CA, on August 9 and August 10, 2026. The reunion will drop on Peacock on Monday, August 31, 2026, for viewers to enjoy post-show updates and all the drama that comes with it.

A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)
A still from 'Love Island USA' Season 8 (Image Source: YouTube | @LoveIslandUSA⁩)

For the show’s previous season, the ‘Love Island’ USA reunion was filmed in New York City on August 12, 2025, and aired on August 25, 2025. However, this year, Peacock surprised fans with a live-audience update. The official description for the event reads, “Come watch part of the REUNION taping with ALL of your favorite cast members from Season 8 of LOVE ISLAND. Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen will reunite with the season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and the bombshells to talk about their experience in the Fiji villa.” Fans have three options to choose from: “Watch the CAST ARRIVALS to the studio, or be part of the AM or PM studio AUDIENCE for the REUNION taping!!”

Notably, attending the event is completely free and fans can apply via OS | LA Productions' casting website. However, spots are limited for both days, so interested attendees must apply as soon as possible. Additionally, applicants must be at least 18 years old to attend the live event. ‘Love Island’ fans who followed the show’s latest season will be eager to catch up with the bombshells and couples to see what they’ve been up to since the cameras stopped rolling.

Season 8 ended with fan-favorites Trinity and Bryce winning the show. Along with them, the finalists were: Melanie-Sincere, Kayda-Zach, and Aniya-Carl. Apart from reflecting on their journey on the show, the islanders will also reveal their current relationship status. They will also answer questions from the hosts, Ariana and Andy, while the live audience cheers for their favorite islanders, adding more energy to the reunion.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ contestant rushed to hospital after competitor accidentally gave her a black eye
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ contestant rushed to hospital after competitor accidentally gave her a black eye

After accidentally getting hit on her face, Natalie was rushed to the hospital to get her injured eye checked.
2 hours ago
Luke Brumer reveals why he left ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11: ‘The last couple of days...’
BELOW DECK (2013)

Luke Brumer reveals why he left ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11: ‘The last couple of days...’

After an unexpected incident involving Luke’s behavior, he decided to leave Akira One
4 hours ago
‘DWTS’ Season 35 release date confirmed as ABC reveals Fall 2026 schedule for ‘Shark Tank’, ‘Scrubs’, and more
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ Season 35 release date confirmed as ABC reveals Fall 2026 schedule for ‘Shark Tank’, ‘Scrubs’, and more

ABC’s fall TV schedule is here, with ‘Dancing With the Stars’ leading the way. Here’s when every major show premieres.
5 hours ago
Mark Ballas breaks silence on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 return ahead of cast reveal: ‘I'm open to…’
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Mark Ballas breaks silence on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 return ahead of cast reveal: ‘I'm open to…’

Mark Ballas is not ruling out a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ return. Here’s what he revealed before the Season 35 cast announcement.
7 hours ago
Who went home on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Week 3 ends with heartbreaking exit
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who went home on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Week 3 ends with heartbreaking exit

While Tristen and Selena landed at the bottom this week, the elimination took an unexpected turn
8 hours ago
‘Survivor’ Season 51 locks in release date as CBS rolls out fall 2026 schedule for ‘The Amazing Race’ and more
THE AMAZING RACE

‘Survivor’ Season 51 locks in release date as CBS rolls out fall 2026 schedule for ‘The Amazing Race’ and more

CBS just revealed its fall premiere dates for ‘Survivor’ Season 51, ‘The Amazing Race’, ‘60 Minutes’, and more
8 hours ago
Where to watch 'Shark Week' 2026? Release time, date and full lineup
REALITY TV

Where to watch 'Shark Week' 2026? Release time, date and full lineup

Here's how to watch 'Shark Week' 2026, including its release date, start time, streaming options, and full schedule.
21 hours ago
Did Debby accept Mido’s proposal? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple takes a dramatic turn after weeks of tension
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

Did Debby accept Mido’s proposal? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple takes a dramatic turn after weeks of tension

To everyone’s surprise, Mido proposed to Debby after the two had been through a series of intense arguments and differences of opinion.
1 day ago
‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto

‘Big Brother 28’ live feeds reveal the newly crowned HOH as well as the consequences of the latest ‘BB Time Capsule’ contest.
3 days ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ finale tonight? One champion pulls off a thrilling surge to win Season 42
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ finale tonight? One champion pulls off a thrilling surge to win Season 42

Matthew Riggle faced off against Devin Weinburg and Sophia Suazo in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 42 finale.
3 days ago