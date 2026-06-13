What is ‘Aftersun’? ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 welcomes ‘Summer House’ star Ciara Miller in surprise twist

Ciara Miller is all set to host the companion show named ‘Love Island: Aftersun,’ taking over the reins from Sophie Monk.

'Love Island' USA Season 8 is delivering drama at every turn. Contestants like Melanie, Sincere, Sol, Kayda, and others are putting their best foot forward, and now Ciara Miller has entered the chat. For those unaware, Miller is ruling the headlines due to her 'Summer House' controversy. 'Love Island' and Miller are now joining hands for another powerhouse called 'Love Island USA: Aftersun.' The companion show was created for the UK version in Season 3, and in the US it has been present since Season 6. In the past, the addendum has been hosted by 'It' girls like Sophie Monk and Maura Higgins. This season, the reins will be taken over by 'Summer House's Miller and content creator and 'The Cut' advice columnist Tefi Pessoa.

Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa in 'Love Island' USA (Image Source: Peacock)

The companion show will feature the two divas recapping the entire week, giving their exciting takes. The show also welcomes celebrity panelists and popular contestants from last season to give their opinions. Several celebrities such as Kat Dennings and Tyler Hilton are vocal about their love for the show, so they might be expected to make an appearance, according to Marie Claire. It will also reveal never-before-seen footage from the show that did not make its way into the episodes. The show is also a place where eliminated islanders explain themselves and say their piece. The new duo made a grand entrance into the villa to promote their show on this season's ninth episode.

Kayda, of all the contestants, was the happiest about the arrival. She revealed herself to be a huge Bravo fan and was fawning all over Miller. The hosts were not there only to chat; they also played a very messy game with the contestants. In this game called 'Sweet as Pie,' the hosts gave certain descriptions, and the contestants had to smash the pie on the person they felt most aligned with that statement. Sol had to take on a lot of pies for some very negative prompts. This caused her to break down. Things became so bad that Miller and Pessoa had to come forward to comfort her. She eventually finished the game, but it was evident that feelings were hurt. Apart from the messy contest, the fans also saw a preview of the companion show.

omg did love island leak beatriz is getting dumped out the villa?! #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/DTKriycQdG — f*** love (@maxburn3r_) June 12, 2026

Miller's companion show had already garnered notoriety even without the preview. 'Aftersun's promotional material, featuring the name of the contestant who was evicted in the ninth episode, was reportedly uploaded on 'Love Island' USA's official Instagram account, even before the episode aired. The now-deleted post spoiled fans about the aftermath of the highly anticipated public vote. The leak turned out to be true. It was indeed Beatriz who was shown the door after her connection got paired with Jen. The aftershow is set to premiere on June 13 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, and will then stream every Saturday on Peacock.