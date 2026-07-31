Who won ‘Big Brother’ 28 Week 4 HOH? Latest power shift explained

Things have been tense among the housemates since Jason De Puy’s elimination, as they all had a big moment to witness.

The latest ‘Big Brother’ 28 Week 3 elimination sent fan-favorite housemate Jason De Puy, aka Salina EsTitties, home after a unanimous vote. For Week 3, Kamu was the Head of Household (HOH). Since the elimination, both housemates and fans have been eager to find out who won the next HOH competition. Over four weeks, viewers witnessed the Toolshed alliance successfully carrying out their agendas, one of which was to eliminate Jason. Interestingly, one of them, Haley Thogmartin, became the new HOH for Week 4 in the ‘Big Brother’ house. The win gives the dominant alliance control of the game for a fourth straight week.

A still from 'Big Brother' Season 28 featuring Angela Murray and Rick Devens (Cover Image Source: @CBS)

Members of the Toolshed alliance have won every HOH competition so far: Dee Valladares (Week 1 HOH), Rick Devens (Week 2 HOH), Kamu Kirk (Week 3 HOH), and now Haley Thogmartin (Week 4 HOH). In addition, Angela Murray, Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuk Anyanwu, and Drew Campbell are also part of the alliance. Under Toolshed, there is another alliance, Red Corner. This includes Haley, Chuk, Dee, Kamu, and Rick. Interestingly, some of the houseguests suspect that Drew might be playing both sides.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Jason (Image Source: CBS)

On Thursday at midday, live feeds were cut off. Later, around 11:20 p.m. PT, the live feeds returned. They showed Chuk, Dee, and Kamu celebrating in the Have-Not room. The three were surprised by how smoothly their game plan was unfolding. Since Haley has been chosen as the new HOH, she will soon nominate three houseguests for eviction.

The nomination ceremony typically takes place on Friday, so Haley still has some time to make up her mind. However, viewers who watch the episodes on TV and not on live feeds will have to wait until Sunday. Given the alliance's control of the game so far, early speculation suggests Mallory Aurichio, Taylor Brown, and LaTrice Verrett could be among this week's nominees.

​Notably, the live feeds also revealed a conversation between Taylor and LaTrice. Taylor told the latter how to present herself to Haley. The plan involved nominating Melody alongside Drew. Taylor thought they could convince Haley that Drew had been playing both sides and that nominating him could send a power player home. The pitch could resonate, as several houseguests, including members of the Toolshed alliance, already suspect Drew is playing both sides.