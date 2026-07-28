MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Luke Brumer reveals why he left ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11: ‘The last couple of days...’

After an unexpected incident involving Luke’s behavior, he decided to leave Akira One
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 8 featuring Luke Brumer (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 8 featuring Luke Brumer (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

The latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 8 saw an unexpected turn of events. Deckhand Luke Brumer made up his mind and opened up about his decision to leave mid-season. Fans of the show must be aware of the recent clash between him and fellow crew member Nathan Gallagher, following Luke’s inappropriate behavior. Notably, he was also part of a potential romantic connection involving Joy Lefaucheur and Gen Lillie. In a confessional, Luke opened up about his decision, “I’ve been through a lot in my life, and this is not the worst thing that’s happened.” He added, “Knowing when to leave is something that I’m getting better at practicing. By me leaving the boat, I’m choosing the harder route, and I think Captain Sandy appreciates that.”

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 8 featuring Captain Sandy (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 8 featuring Captain Sandy (Image Source: @Bravo)

It started with an event that shocked everyone. The show’s episode 6 ended with Joe Bradley getting Nathan’s attention to his bedsheets, where Luke left his bodily fluids. After that, Luke did not tell Nathan anything about the incident. As a result, Nathan slept on the dirty bedsheets for three days, unaware of the situation. At the time, Luke told the cameras, “I cannot believe that I could lose my job over something like this.” The latest episode saw Luke sharing how things have been for him: “The last couple of days have been particularly tough for me. I feel like me being on the team right now is causing a bit of disruption.” He told Captain Sandy, “I just don’t want any more tension. It’s breaking the flow. I think the best thing for me is to leave.”​


A still of Nathan from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo) 

Reacting to Luke’s decision to leave, Nathan noted that he could not say that he was “upset.” He told Joe that Luke “thinks he’s bringing too much tension to the crew, so he’s leaving.” Joe reflected on Luke’s romantic connections and responded, “I really like Luke. We can work well together. But I’ve told you before, I’ll tell you again: love triangles never f*****g work. Ever.” While leaving, Luke told the producers that the toughest part of his decision to leave was not seeing Joy every morning. He added, “I know it’s such a short time that I’ve known Joy, but she is so important to me. And I want to see her again, but I’m quite scared she doesn’t want anything to do with me.”

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion to feature first-ever live audience — here's how you can attend
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion to feature first-ever live audience — here's how you can attend

The much-awaited ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 reunion will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen
53 minutes ago
‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ contestant rushed to hospital after competitor accidentally gave her a black eye
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ contestant rushed to hospital after competitor accidentally gave her a black eye

After accidentally getting hit on her face, Natalie was rushed to the hospital to get her injured eye checked.
2 hours ago
‘DWTS’ Season 35 release date confirmed as ABC reveals Fall 2026 schedule for ‘Shark Tank’, ‘Scrubs’, and more
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ Season 35 release date confirmed as ABC reveals Fall 2026 schedule for ‘Shark Tank’, ‘Scrubs’, and more

ABC’s fall TV schedule is here, with ‘Dancing With the Stars’ leading the way. Here’s when every major show premieres.
5 hours ago
Mark Ballas breaks silence on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 return ahead of cast reveal: ‘I'm open to…’
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Mark Ballas breaks silence on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 return ahead of cast reveal: ‘I'm open to…’

Mark Ballas is not ruling out a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ return. Here’s what he revealed before the Season 35 cast announcement.
7 hours ago
Who went home on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Week 3 ends with heartbreaking exit
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who went home on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Week 3 ends with heartbreaking exit

While Tristen and Selena landed at the bottom this week, the elimination took an unexpected turn
7 hours ago
‘Survivor’ Season 51 locks in release date as CBS rolls out fall 2026 schedule for ‘The Amazing Race’ and more
THE AMAZING RACE

‘Survivor’ Season 51 locks in release date as CBS rolls out fall 2026 schedule for ‘The Amazing Race’ and more

CBS just revealed its fall premiere dates for ‘Survivor’ Season 51, ‘The Amazing Race’, ‘60 Minutes’, and more
8 hours ago
Where to watch 'Shark Week' 2026? Release time, date and full lineup
REALITY TV

Where to watch 'Shark Week' 2026? Release time, date and full lineup

Here's how to watch 'Shark Week' 2026, including its release date, start time, streaming options, and full schedule.
21 hours ago
Did Debby accept Mido’s proposal? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple takes a dramatic turn after weeks of tension
90 DAY FIANCE (2014)

Did Debby accept Mido’s proposal? ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple takes a dramatic turn after weeks of tension

To everyone’s surprise, Mido proposed to Debby after the two had been through a series of intense arguments and differences of opinion.
1 day ago
‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother 28’ spoilers for Week 3: Three houseguests nominated as one player wins Diamond Power of Veto

‘Big Brother 28’ live feeds reveal the newly crowned HOH as well as the consequences of the latest ‘BB Time Capsule’ contest.
3 days ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ finale tonight? One champion pulls off a thrilling surge to win Season 42
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ finale tonight? One champion pulls off a thrilling surge to win Season 42

Matthew Riggle faced off against Devin Weinburg and Sophia Suazo in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Season 42 finale.
3 days ago