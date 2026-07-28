Luke Brumer reveals why he left ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11: ‘The last couple of days...’

After an unexpected incident involving Luke’s behavior, he decided to leave Akira One

The latest ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 8 saw an unexpected turn of events. Deckhand Luke Brumer made up his mind and opened up about his decision to leave mid-season. Fans of the show must be aware of the recent clash between him and fellow crew member Nathan Gallagher, following Luke’s inappropriate behavior. Notably, he was also part of a potential romantic connection involving Joy Lefaucheur and Gen Lillie. In a confessional, Luke opened up about his decision, “I’ve been through a lot in my life, and this is not the worst thing that’s happened.” He added, “Knowing when to leave is something that I’m getting better at practicing. By me leaving the boat, I’m choosing the harder route, and I think Captain Sandy appreciates that.”

A still from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 8 featuring Captain Sandy (Image Source: @Bravo)

It started with an event that shocked everyone. The show’s episode 6 ended with Joe Bradley getting Nathan’s attention to his bedsheets, where Luke left his bodily fluids. After that, Luke did not tell Nathan anything about the incident. As a result, Nathan slept on the dirty bedsheets for three days, unaware of the situation. At the time, Luke told the cameras, “I cannot believe that I could lose my job over something like this.” The latest episode saw Luke sharing how things have been for him: “The last couple of days have been particularly tough for me. I feel like me being on the team right now is causing a bit of disruption.” He told Captain Sandy, “I just don’t want any more tension. It’s breaking the flow. I think the best thing for me is to leave.”​



A still of Nathan from ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

Reacting to Luke’s decision to leave, Nathan noted that he could not say that he was “upset.” He told Joe that Luke “thinks he’s bringing too much tension to the crew, so he’s leaving.” Joe reflected on Luke’s romantic connections and responded, “I really like Luke. We can work well together. But I’ve told you before, I’ll tell you again: love triangles never f*****g work. Ever.” While leaving, Luke told the producers that the toughest part of his decision to leave was not seeing Joy every morning. He added, “I know it’s such a short time that I’ve known Joy, but she is so important to me. And I want to see her again, but I’m quite scared she doesn’t want anything to do with me.”