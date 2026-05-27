Who is Meija? West Wilson clears the air after bombshell accusations at ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion

Ciara called out West for being “fraudulent” and accused him of lying about his life at the reunion

The recently released ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion Part 1 featured multiple confrontations, arguments, and intense moments. Most of them involved Amanda Batula and West Wilson. Notably, the two started dating secretly, and the news came as a shock to their fellow cast members and former partners, Kyle Cooke and Ciara Miller. Things took a turn at the reunion when Ciara called out her ex for being “fraudulent” and accused him of lying about his life. She claimed that he had a girlfriend while seeing Amanda and added that he was living a “different life” on and off camera. “And probably the reason why it was so confusing is because you had a girlfriend,” revealed Ciara.

A still from the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion featuring Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, and Andy Cohen (Image Source: Bravo)

Ciara then referred to Meija Moreno as West’s alleged former girlfriend. However, he noted, "Not a girlfriend, but I was seeing someone." As soon as he said this, fellow cast member Lindsay Hubbard joined the discussion. She claimed she knew West and Meija were in an “exclusive” relationship and that the two had also spent the night together. She claimed that this took place on March 24, when West appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen. Though he did not deny it, he shared that Meija bought him the “horse hair tie” he wore on 'WWHL.' A clip from Andy Cohen’s show then played, featuring West talking about his “friend” Meija.

A still from 'WWHL' featuring West Wilson wearing the tie gifted by Meija (Image Source: YouTube | @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen)

Meija, a Philadelphia-based artist, was romantically linked to West for a while. She and West have known each other since they attended Montana State University together. She is also the founder of Snarl Studios, which makes customized ties using real horse hair. She gifted one of the unique ties to West and Lindsay. Both of them wore them during their recent 'WWHL' appearance. While Lindsay was on the talk show, she also gave a shout-out to Meija for the gift. ​The reunion then saw Andy asking Amanda whether she knew about Meija. Seemingly unbothered, she responded that she and West had a “whole conversation” on the topic. Fellow cast member Mia Calabrese then jumped in and added that Amanda went from being married to being one of West’s “side b**ches,” calling the situation “crazy.”

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion featuring Amanda Batula and West Wilson (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

At the ‘Summer House’ reunion, fellow cast members confronted West and Amanda about the timeline of their relationship since none of them knew how the connection between the two began, and more importantly, when. There have been numerous rumors online about West and Amanda’s public appearances; however, the two repeatedly noted that they were just friends. They then issued a joint statement on March 31, 2026, confirming their secret relationship.