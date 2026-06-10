What are beta-blockers? 'Summer House' star West Wilson addresses reunion behavior but Ciara isn't convinced

'Summer House' star West Wilson opens up about beta blockers to deal with the stress of the reunion event and his behavior at the reunion.

'Summer House' cast members and fans were both startled to see West Wilson remain calm and composed during the fiery reunion event. For those unaware, the reality star is at the center of a viral controversy labeled 'Scamanda.' The controversy blew up on March 31 when West and Amanda released a statement confirming their long-speculated relationship. West used to date Amanda's close friend Ciara, and was also a close buddy of Amanda's ex-husband Kyle Cooke. The reunion had cast mates questioning the duo's betrayal, perceived lack of empathy, and more. West was specifically under fire for his overlapping relationships and blatant disrespect for friendships.

A still of Amanda Batula and West Wilson from 'Summer House' Reunion. (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

Things became so intense at one point that West's close friend Jesse started bawling on the couch. However, West still seemed unmoved. The situation prompted Andy Cohen to ask West directly, "No offense, are you on a bunch of beta blockers or what? Everybody's so emotional around you about you and your relationship, and you're like this. I'm just curious what's going on." At first, West denied the allegation and claimed that he was trying to stay as "composed" as possible. He added that if Carl Radke had not been sitting between him and Jesse, he would have consoled his best friend. Ultimately, however, he acknowledged taking a beta blocker before the reunion. "I took a beta blocker," he shared. "I don't know if that's why I'm not sobbing in this moment. This matters to me. I apologize if I don't read emotional enough."

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According to the Cleveland Clinic, beta blockers are prescription medicines that slow certain cellular activities. These medicines essentially block the action of epinephrine and norepinephrine, which help regulate the body's response to stress and danger. Ciara, who once worked as a registered nurse, gave her take on the issue. She shared that the prescription medicines cannot remove emotions from the equation. Hence, the lack of emotions that West is being accused of cannot be blamed on beta blockers. "Just a medical note: beta blockers DON’T remove emotion. They work by blocking adrenaline from binding to beta receptors in your heart, blood vessels, and muscles (the receptors responsible for the physical symptoms of anxiety like increased heart rate, raised blood pressure, and trembling)," Ciara shared on Threads.

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"The EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE remains, but the physical stress response can’t fully activate. It’s like putting your "fight or flight" symptoms on DND…. enough with the beta blocker bull***t." The three-part Reunion event may have ended; however, the scandal's moment in the spotlight will continue. Bravo is set to air a special episode about the Reunion's aftermath featuring several cast members. The Bonus Episode will air next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.