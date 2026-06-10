MEAWW Entertainment Logo

What are beta-blockers? 'Summer House' star West Wilson addresses reunion behavior but Ciara isn't convinced

'Summer House' star West Wilson opens up about beta blockers to deal with the stress of the reunion event and his behavior at the reunion.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from WWHL featuring West Wilson wearing the tie gifted by Meija (Image Source: YouTube @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen)
A still from WWHL featuring West Wilson wearing the tie gifted by Meija (Image Source: YouTube @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen)

'Summer House' cast members and fans were both startled to see West Wilson remain calm and composed during the fiery reunion event. For those unaware, the reality star is at the center of a viral controversy labeled 'Scamanda.' The controversy blew up on March 31 when West and Amanda released a statement confirming their long-speculated relationship. West used to date Amanda's close friend Ciara, and was also a close buddy of Amanda's ex-husband Kyle Cooke. The reunion had cast mates questioning the duo's betrayal, perceived lack of empathy, and more. West was specifically under fire for his overlapping relationships and blatant disrespect for friendships. 

A still of Amanda Batula and West Wilson from 'Summer House' Reunion. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)
A still of Amanda Batula and West Wilson from 'Summer House' Reunion. (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

Things became so intense at one point that West's close friend Jesse started bawling on the couch. However, West still seemed unmoved. The situation prompted Andy Cohen to ask West directly, "No offense, are you on a bunch of beta blockers or what? Everybody's so emotional around you about you and your relationship, and you're like this. I'm just curious what's going on." At first, West denied the allegation and claimed that he was trying to stay as "composed" as possible. He added that if Carl Radke had not been sitting between him and Jesse, he would have consoled his best friend. Ultimately, however, he acknowledged taking a beta blocker before the reunion. "I took a beta blocker," he shared. "I don't know if that's why I'm not sobbing in this moment. This matters to me. I apologize if I don't read emotional enough."

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Andy Cohen arrives at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala Honors Lo
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Andy Cohen arrives at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala Honors Lorne Michaels

According to the Cleveland Clinic, beta blockers are prescription medicines that slow certain cellular activities. These medicines essentially block the action of epinephrine and norepinephrine, which help regulate the body's response to stress and danger. Ciara, who once worked as a registered nurse, gave her take on the issue. She shared that the prescription medicines cannot remove emotions from the equation. Hence, the lack of emotions that West is being accused of cannot be blamed on beta blockers. "Just a medical note: beta blockers DON’T remove emotion. They work by blocking adrenaline from binding to beta receptors in your heart, blood vessels, and muscles (the receptors responsible for the physical symptoms of anxiety like increased heart rate, raised blood pressure, and trembling)," Ciara shared on Threads. 

"The EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE remains, but the physical stress response can’t fully activate. It’s like putting your "fight or flight" symptoms on DND…. enough with the beta blocker bull***t." The three-part Reunion event may have ended; however, the scandal's moment in the spotlight will continue. Bravo is set to air a special episode about the Reunion's aftermath featuring several cast members. The Bonus Episode will air next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who is Frankie LaPenna? Famous TikToker hilariously horrifies Mel B and Sofia Vergara in ‘very tight shorts’
REALITY TV

Who is Frankie LaPenna? Famous TikToker hilariously horrifies Mel B and Sofia Vergara in ‘very tight shorts’

Frankie LaPenna was one of three TikTokers who auditioned for the competition series alongside Rynia Kando and Aniud Sando.
36 minutes ago
'AGT': Retired couple Brad and Tracy's weird act on Season 21 auditions had judges looking away
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

'AGT': Retired couple Brad and Tracy's weird act on Season 21 auditions had judges looking away

The couple, in their 60s, delivered the night's most bizarre stunts, leaving the judges cringing throughout the performance on 'AGT.'
2 hours ago
Unable to vote on ‘Love Island’ Season 8? You can now fix the glitches in a few easy steps
REALITY TV

Unable to vote on ‘Love Island’ Season 8? You can now fix the glitches in a few easy steps

The first fan vote of the season was marred by technical issues, leaving fans unable to vote for their favorite pairings.
5 hours ago
Holland and Sienna's daring acrobatic act on 'AGT' Season 21 is nearly derailed by wardrobe malfunction
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Holland and Sienna's daring acrobatic act on 'AGT' Season 21 is nearly derailed by wardrobe malfunction

Holland and Sienna displayed their incredible gymnastics skills during 'AGT' Season 21 Episode 2
7 hours ago
‘In The City’ Ep 4: Inside Lindsay Hubbard and Dustin Lynch’s relationship — and his wild link to her past
REALITY TV

‘In The City’ Ep 4: Inside Lindsay Hubbard and Dustin Lynch’s relationship — and his wild link to her past

Lindsay Hubbard talks about attraction, chemistry, and first dates involving the country music star Dustin Lynch in the latest episode of ‘In The City’.
7 hours ago
Andy Cohen reveals A-list actress helped solve 'Summer House' reunion leak mystery and we never saw it coming
REALITY TV

Andy Cohen reveals A-list actress helped solve 'Summer House' reunion leak mystery and we never saw it coming

Andy Cohen finally revealed the name of the super fan who helped investigate the audio leak from the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion filming
8 hours ago
‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Part 3 Recap: How West and Amanda’s drama ruined the group’s friendship
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Part 3 Recap: How West and Amanda’s drama ruined the group’s friendship

Cast members confronted West about his previous relationships and how he had not been clear with them, including Amanda.
9 hours ago
Who is Rynia Kando? ‘AGT’ Season 21 singer wows judges with impressions of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and more
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Rynia Kando? ‘AGT’ Season 21 singer wows judges with impressions of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and more

A singer walked onto the ‘AGT’ stage with a bizarre idea involving stubbing her toe, and the judges couldn't stop laughing
9 hours ago
'Summer House: The Aftermath' teases Ciara and Meija's chat as Kyle questions West about his love for Amanda
REALITY TV

'Summer House: The Aftermath' teases Ciara and Meija's chat as Kyle questions West about his love for Amanda

The bonus episode will feature conversations between Amanda and Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle and West, and Ciara and Meija
9 hours ago
Who is Lara D? Australian singer helps Sofia Vergara get revenge on fellow ‘AGT’ Season 21 judges
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Lara D? Australian singer helps Sofia Vergara get revenge on fellow ‘AGT’ Season 21 judges

Sofia Vergara spotted a star she couldn't ignore during Episode 2 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21
10 hours ago