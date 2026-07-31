‘Southern Charm’ star Salley Carson teases ‘Summer House’ Season 11 cameo: ‘I’m nervous to...’

Salley Carson earlier appeared to tease a possible romance with ‘Summer House’ star Kyle Cooke

‘Southern Charm’ star Salley Carson opened up about her upcoming ‘Summer House’ Season 11 cameo on July 29, 2026, on iHeartRadio’s 'Sex Unlocked' podcast. Co-hosting the podcast with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent, Salley noted, "I told (Kyle Cooke), ‘I’m coming to the house — the Summer House house. I’m gonna be there, so I’m gonna go to the house for one of their parties. I’m gonna make a little cameo, I guess, but I am a little nervous." She added, "I’m nervous to go there." Later, she also revealed that the reason behind her nervousness was the longtime 'Summer House' star, Ciara Miller. "For some reason, I’m intimidated by Ciara. I’ve met her twice, but she’s really good friends with my friend Venita (Aspen). Me and Venita, we’ve had our ups and downs," shared Salley.

A still from ‘Southern Charm’ featuring Salley Carson (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

This could be in reference to the previous season of ‘Southern Charm,’ where she developed a close connection with Craig Conover, with whom Venita was not on good terms. Opening up about Ciara, Salley mentioned, “You just don’t know where she feels. We’ve also crossed guys…I just think that she’s such a badass.” Notably, Salley and Ciara have both been romantically linked with West Wilson and Austen Kroll.

Salley also appeared to tease a possible romance with ‘Summer House’ star Kyle Cooke. Earlier this week, she interacted with her fans on Instagram. One of her fans asked about her current relationship status with Kyle, wondering if it was “love,” “fun,” or something more casual. Salley responded, “Can 3 things be true at the same time?” Later, she hinted at being interested in getting into a relationship, but didn’t reveal any names. In another Instagram story, she spoke about “settling down” and mentioned, “Y'all aren't going to believe me...but I'm pretty sure it's going to be so soon.”

A still from ‘In The City’ Episode 1 featuring Kyle Cooke (Image Source: Bravo)

Notably, during the ‘In The City’ Season 1 reunion, Kyle also admitted that he and Salley kissed the night before the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 premiere party in February. He stated that he was in Charleston and that he “hung out” with Salley at a “nice little party.” At the time, Salley also shared pictures via her Instagram stories featuring herself along with Kyle and Austen. Salley’s cameo in the upcoming ‘Summer House’ Season 11 is set to be a memorable moment for fans, especially with Ciara, Kyle, and fellow cast members returning for the upcoming season.