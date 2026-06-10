Andy Cohen reveals A-list actress helped solve 'Summer House' reunion leak mystery and we never saw it coming

Andy Cohen finally revealed the name of the super fan who helped investigate the audio leak from the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion filming

'Summer House' has been the talk of the town online, and for weeks, the internet has been fired up about the Amanda-West-Ciara drama. However, one of the biggest controversies was the audio leak from the Bravo show's reunion taping. Back in April, after the 'Summer House' reunion had wrapped filming, audio clips from the event began circulating on social media. The leaks revealed a damning conversation between Ciara and Amanda, as well as fiery opinions of other cast members. After an investigation, Bravo released a statement blaming a member of the production team for the leak. Andy Cohen, while discussing the investigation during an episode of his Radio Andy podcast, revealed that a fan helped solve the case. On the latest episode of 'Watch What Happens Live,' he revealed the well-wisher's identity.

Andy Cohen reveals it was Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence who helped catch the #SummerHouse reunion audio leaker! #WWHL #BravoTV pic.twitter.com/c01QfDDTTd — 𝒾𝓈𝓃𝓉𝒹𝒶𝓋𝑒𝑜𝓃𝑒 (@IsntDaveOne) June 10, 2026

Cohen shared that an A-list actress and a Bravo superfan lent a hand in the investigation. "There's been a lot of speculation about who that super fan was, including the wild theory that it was actress Jennifer Lawrence," Andy Cohen said on 'Watch What Happens Live' on Tuesday night. "I wanted to personally thank that super fan. Folks, that super fan was indeed Jennifer Lawrence...Her online sleuthing helped our team solve this mystery." Even before the reveal, several speculations hinted that Lawrence was the one who helped in the investigation. During the Newport Beach TV Fest, the host even asked Cohen whether the detective was Lawrence. Back then, he avoided the question and said that a Bravo "super fan" helped.

The sit-downs you didn’t see coming. A special episode of #SummerHouse: The Aftermath arrives next TUESDAY. pic.twitter.com/sp9ofdrXu1 — Bravo (@BravoTV) June 10, 2026

Lawrence is known as a huge Bravo "super fan" and has previously appeared on 'WWHL' to discuss her takes on 'Summer House,' the Housewives shows, and more. The explosive reunion has now finished airing in three parts. More or less everything that was exposed in the leaks ultimately made its way into the three episodes. Even though the reunion has ended, the drama has not, as Bravo is set to treat fans to a bonus episode. As Part 3 of the Season 10 reunion ended, Bravo announced a special episode titled 'The Aftermath.' This installment is set to feature a tough conversation between Kyle and West. In the trailer, the former is seen asking West if he loves Amanda and then getting emotional. The bonus episode will also include chats between Amanda and Lindsay Hubbard, and Ciara and West's ex, Meija. The highly anticipated episode is set to air on June 16 at 8 p.m. ET.