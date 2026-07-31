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Who went home on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 tonight? Week 3 sends fan favorite home after unanimous vote

Viewers witnessed an exciting BB Block Buster challenge, after which a live eviction sent one houseguest home
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from the show featuring nominated houseguests Mallory, Jason, and LaTrice (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still from the show featuring nominated houseguests Mallory, Jason, and LaTrice (Cover Image Source: CBS)

The latest ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 episode featured yet another elimination. With all the houseguests voting against him, Jason De Puy became the third housemate to be evicted from the reality show. During Week 3, Kamu was the Head of Household (HOH), and he initially nominated three houseguests for the elimination: LaTrice, Mallory, and Lyric. However, Lyric was able to save herself after winning the Power of Veto. As a result, Kamu had to choose a replacement nominee, who ended up being Jason. Ultimately, the three nominated houseguests for Week 3 were Jason, LaTrice, and Mallory.

​Further in the episode, the three nominated contestants competed in the BB Block Buster competition called Video Tape Tumble. The contestants had to remove VHS tapes from a tower without toppling it over. Whoever removed the most tapes first would win the challenge and save themselves from the upcoming elimination. In an exciting turn of events, Mallory was able to complete the challenge before Jason and won. Her total count was eight, while Jason’s was seven.

​After Jason lost the BB Block Buster competition, he changed his outfit and hugged everyone goodbye. While saying his goodbyes before the vote, Kamu approached Jason for a hug, which he refused. “Don’t touch me, Kamu,” he said. Both Jason and LaTrice spoke about why they deserved to be in the ‘Big Brother’ house. Jason noted, “Houseguests, at this point we are all seeing what’s happening.” He asked them to keep him as a “shield” and as a “vote.” He also noted that he would be “Miss Dracula” and protect them.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring current HOH Kamu (Image Source: @CBS)
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Jason (Image Source: CBS)

During the live vote, all the houseguests voted against Jason. With a 12-0 vote, Jason De Puy aka Salina EsTitties was eliminated from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28. As he left the house, he told the contestants, “Whoever they target next to take (the tea kettle) and air them out.” To his surprise, when he arrived on stage and saw the host, Julie Chen Moonves, she was with a kettle. During his exit interview with Julie, Jason noted that he was surprised that not a single housemate voted to save him. She noted that he had a “good handle” on everything that was happening inside the house. Notably, Julie also told him that he was among the top three for every BB Time Capsule public vote.

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