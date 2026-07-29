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‘American Idol’ finally gets renewed for Season 25 — here's when auditions begin

Season 25 will launch a nationwide virtual search with video auditions available to eligible singers, and here are all the details for the audition.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
(L-R, top to bottom) Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan pose for ‘American Idol’ (Cover Image Source: Disney | Eric McCandless)
(L-R, top to bottom) Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan pose for ‘American Idol’ (Cover Image Source: Disney | Eric McCandless)

‘American Idol’ is returning for Season 25 at ABC, with auditions beginning before the show's host and judging panel have been officially confirmed. The network renewed the competition series on July 29, and the virtual ‘Idol Across America’ auditions will begin on August 25. The virtual audition tour will reach all 50 states and Washington, D.C., giving singers several state-based and open-call dates to meet with the show’s producers. 

The first round of auditions will take place with ‘American Idol’ producers. Singers selected during that stage can move on to the judge auditions, while applicants who cannot attend their assigned state date can submit a video audition. Contestants must be at least 15 years old by February 15, 2027. Eligible singers can audition on open-call dates, and the auditions are open worldwide to those who meet the requirements. 

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Season 24 winner Hannah Harper, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie pose on the ‘American Idol’ stage (Image Source: Instagram | @americanidol)
(L-R) Luke Bryan, Season 24 winner Hannah Harper, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie pose on the ‘American Idol’ stage (Image Source: Instagram | @americanidol)

The August 25 VIP Day will be limited to the first 250 singers who register, and registration will close once those spots are filled. State auditions begin on August 26 with Florida, Michigan, Virginia, and West Virginia, followed by Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania on August 27. The schedule also includes regional open calls for the South, East Coast, West, and Midwest, as well as nationwide open calls on September 11 and September 28. The final state group will audition on September 25 and includes Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. 

Season 24 featured Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood as judges, with Ryan Seacrest continuing as host. ABC has not officially announced whether all four will return for Season 25, though Deadline reported that Bryan, Richie, and Underwood are expected to return while their deals are still being finalized. Similarly, there is no confirmed word yet on the host or judging panel for the milestone season. 

The renewal follows a season premiere that delivered the show’s biggest opening in four years, according to Deadline. The previous season also introduced several format changes, including moving Hollywood Week to Nashville and using live social voting for the first time. Season 24 also aired on Mondays rather than the show's traditional Sunday slot, while the finale ended with Hannah Harper taking the title, defeating fellow finalists Jordan McCullough and Keyla RichardsonSeason 25 will premiere next year on ABC, and the live shows will stream live on Disney+, as they did during the previous season. ‘American Idol’ is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, with Megan Michaels Wolflick serving as showrunner.

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