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Will West Wilson and Amanda Batula attend 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion? Wilson opens up backstage

Wilson had previously revealed that he waited for Batula and Kyle Cooke to announce their separation before he pursued a relationship with her.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 32 MINUTES AGO
A still of Amanda Batula and West Wilson at the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still of Amanda Batula and West Wilson at the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

As the much-anticipated reunion of 'Summer House' Season 10 is just around the corner, the West Wilson-Amanda Batula conspiracy seems to be making headlines once again. According to a report by BravoTV.com, Wilson recently teased that he will explain the "timeline" of his relationship with Batula at the reunion. The couple publicly announced their relationship earlier in March and have since clarified that there was no overlap with Batula's ex, Kyle Cooke, and that the two were separated while Batula fell in love with Wilson. As the first part of the three-part reunion airs today, and with both Batula and Wilson will make their debut as a couple at the reunion, 'Summer House' fans are in for quite a few revelations. 

Moreover, while speaking with BravoTV.com backstage at the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion, Wilson confessed that he was "not stoked" about it. He went on to remark, "But also I think there's a lot of good truth to be told today, and as scary as today is, good things can come from today as well." He then went on to state that clearing up the timeline of his relationship with Batula was the single most important agenda for him going into the reunion: "I think the timeline of this very new relationship is important to address, because there's a lot of different speculations." Wilson also revealed that he knew he wouldn't leave the reunion set unscathed and that accusations might be leveled at both him and Batula, adding, "I don't picture everything being perfectly kosher after." 

A still of Amanda Batula at the 'Summer House' season 10 reunion (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)
A still of Amanda Batula at the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Wilson further commented, "But I hope my accountability and genuineness read through enough that we leave today thinking that progress can be made down the road." West previously addressed his relationship with Batula on his podcast 'Show Me Something' on April 20, following his return to social media after the controversy. After admitting that he was "better" in the podcast interview, Wilson went on to explain, "A lot has happened in a very, very short amount of time, obviously. And, yeah, I'm trying to take it a day at a time and stay off my phone, but the internet is a very scary place to be. Amanda has taken a big brunt of all of this, too, which I just wish if people had s--t to talk, that they could deliver it to me." Wilson reiterated that he had deliberately waited until Batula and Cooke announced their separation in January 2026 before pursuing a relationship with her. 

A still of West Wilson at the 'Summer House' season 10 reunion (Image Source: Bravo | Clifton Prescod)
A still of West Wilson at the 'Summer House' season 10 reunion (Image Source: Bravo | Clifton Prescod)

Wilson also stated, "There was no overlap. I know there's a thousand different theories on the internet right now, but that is one thing for sure that did not happen. Everyone was single, like I said earlier. So then we realized that things are maybe a bit serious in February, and that's when this all started, and there's not much more to it than that." The first part of the reunion airs on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The second part will follow on June 2, at the same time, with the third and final part airing on June 9 on Bravo. 

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