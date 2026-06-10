Who is Dustin Lynch? Lindsay Hubbard’s connection with the country star explained

Lindsay Hubbard talks about attraction, chemistry, and first dates involving the country music star Dustin Lynch in ‘In The City’ Episode 4.

The recently released ‘In The City’ Episode 4 revealed exciting information about Lindsay Hubbard and her current romantic interest, Dustin Lynch. For the fans who might not be aware, Dustin is a country singer whom Lindsay had known over the years. Despite various romantic rumors involving the two, she had denied them in the past. However, in the latest episode, Carl Radke’s former girlfriend opened up about her connection with Dustin. She told fellow co-stars Amanda Batula and Katie Arundel, “I do have a friend coming to town this weekend. He has tours on the East Coast right now, so he has a show.” Later, Lindsay spent time with the country singer in New York for the first time. The two then met with her friends as well.

A still from ‘In The City’ Episode 4 featuring Dustin Lynch and Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: @Bravo)

After meeting Dustin for the first time, Andrea Denver noted that he was a “good-looking guy.” She added, “Just a friend? I mean, I don’t want to put you right on the spot.” Dustin responded that she “just did,” while Lindsay did not respond. Yvonne Najor asked him whether he was “having fun together” with Lindsay. He replied that his visit was going “well” and that he was planning to return to his tour. “So fun. When there’s a window I’m not touring, I’ll come back. I’m a nerd…a science nerd…so I wanna go see all the super cool museums,” added Dustin. Interestingly, Lindsay also revealed her connection with Dustin in the episode. She recalled, “What is crazy is that Dustin was supposed to perform at my wedding to Carl. So, I never met him until after Carl, and I broke up.”

A still from ‘In The City’ Episode 4 featuring Dustin Lynch and Lindsay Hubbard (Image Source: @Bravo)

Long-time fans might know about the time when Lindsay and Carl called off their engagement, and then she was rumored to have met a “country singer” in November 2023. ‘Summer House’ star also reflected on how her connection with Dustin initially started: “I went to his concert. Met him at his tailgate. And then a month later, we went on a date.” As of 2025, Lindsay recalled going on a date with Dustin in June: “I happened to be in Nashville. We went out. Had the best time,” she said. As for Dustin, he noted, “I go out for a living, you know what I mean? People, and loud noises, and partying, is not what I want to do when I’m home. Unless my little devil comes to town,” he referred to Lindsay.

Viewers must remember that Lindsay has a daughter, Gemma, whom she shares with Turner Kefe. Sharing more about her current romantic relationship, she added, “Historically, when I’ve been single, I’ve had a roster. Just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t have a roster now. I went on a date with Frank and I’m certainly not putting all my milk cartons in his crate.” She told the cameras that she would keep herself open for “hot, country music star, who I might or might not have a history with.” Bravo star admitted to having been attracted to Dustin and how she was not “mentally or physically” ready before. However, now she feels that she is in a “good place” and there’s also chemistry between the two. “I don’t know, is it just me or is the universe putting Dustin in New York like, for a reason?” noted Lindsay.