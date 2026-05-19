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'Summer House' star Kyle Cooke has blunt response for fans after they question photo with ex Amanda Batula

Cooke and Batula were first reported to be living separately in November, 2025 and confirmed their separation in a joint statement two months later.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A still of Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula from January, 2025 and a screenshot of Cooke's Instagram story video (Cover Image Source: (L) Paige Kahn; (R) Instagram | @kylecooke)
A still of Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula from January, 2025 and a screenshot of Cooke's Instagram story video (Cover Image Source: (L) Paige Kahn; (R) Instagram | @kylecooke)

It is a well-known fact that the upcoming Reunion special episode of 'Summer House' Season 10 is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated reunions on the show. Given the ongoing Amanda Batula-West Wilson controversy, it is only natural that Bravo fans are eagerly looking forward to the reunion for their share of fallouts and heated exchanges. However, a recent controversy started making waves from an unexpected quarter, so much so that 'Summer House' star Kyle Cooke had to come out in defense of his decision to stand by his ex, Batula. 

Both Batula and Cooke raised quite a few eyebrows when they showed up together at the recent premiere of the new Bravo reality series 'In The City.' As the former couple posed for photos together on the 'Summer House' spinoff show's red carpet, several fans began hurling accusations that the public feud between the two of them was nothing more than a carefully choreographed stunt. The 43-year-old Cooke didn't remain silent and took to his Instagram page early Tuesday morning.

As of 2024, the 'Summer House' only married couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are still together (Instagram/@imkylecooke)
A still of 'Summer House' stars and former couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula (Instagram/@imkylecooke)

In his Instagram story video, Cooke remarked, "Guys, yes, Amanda and I took a picture together. I was just happy that she showed up; she almost didn’t come to a show that she participated in. Sh**t me. Sh**t me. But don’t call my life, my relationship, my marriage, and my implosion of a marriage fake. Guys. With all due respect, we’re all adults here, and we all showed up to a premiere party. And yes, Amanda did not want to come, and I convinced her to come, and we took a photo together; grow the f**k up." Cooke has repeatedly made it clear that he still stands behind the scenes in support of Batula, notwithstanding his feelings of betrayal over her affair with Wilson. Earlier this April, he addressed the issue of his returning to complete the filming of 'Summer House' in a conversation with Adam Glyn. 

Cooke had explained back then, "There’s no reason not to do 'Summer House.' Obviously, every single year we go through the casting process. I think the real issue would be, ‘Can we actually, as a group, film?’ I’ve never had an issue with filming with anybody that I had beef with in 10 years. I would never do that to West, I would never do that to Hannah, but I have real issues with a dude that managed to use his charm to get whatever he wants, says the right thing at the right time." Meanwhile, it wasn't long before Bravo fans gave Cooke a piece of their minds on X. One user commented, "Oh Kyle…smh we get that “in the city” is supposed to be your next meal ticket, but this right here will get you back on the shit list." while another user asked, "They created the drama so basically I am confused   what do they want?" A third user reasoned, "They are trying to save the new show. I think they are afraid anger at Amanda is going to drive viewers away, so they’re trying to rehabilitate her by having Kyle and others appear to forgive her." 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion airs on May 26 on Bravo. 

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