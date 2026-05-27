‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Part 1: Ciara Miller exposes Amanda Batula as she reveals texts from March

Ciara called out Amanda and West for choosing to start a relationship that would hurt their friends

The much-awaited ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion began with the cast members learning about West and Amanda publicly confirming their relationship on social media. After reading the statement aloud, Lindsay noted it was not at all true, as that’s not what had happened. She received a call from Jesse, and soon Mia was added to the call as well. Everyone shared their concerns about Ciara, and Mia decided to return from California to check on her. The cast members wondered when the romance between West and Amanda began, and Kyle recalled Amanda telling him the night before that it had only been a month. Before the reunion began, host Andy Cohen checked in on Ciara. The two had an emotional chat about how she was doing and who, between West and Amanda, she felt the most betrayed by.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Part 1 featuring Kyle and Lindsay (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

The reunion then began, and Andy addressed the question on everyone's mind: How and when did the romance between West and Amanda begin? He mentioned the two being spotted in February this year holding hands. But in March, when West appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', he denied the rumors. However, West and Amanda shared their joint statement on March 31, 2026. The host asked Ciara when she suspected that there might be something between the two. She recalled the date, January 17, when Amanda was supposed to meet her and Mia for drinks. Amanda was at West’s house at the time, and she didn’t respond to texts until Mia started a group chat. Amanda mentioned that West had been there for her throughout the summer, but Ciara responded, “Where was I?” This sparked an intense discussion, and a few cast members called out Amanda for refusing to hang out with Ciara every time she invited her. Instead, she chose to spend time with West and his friends. Seeing everyone questioning her behavior, Amanda told them to “f**k off,” to which Ciara responded, “Shut the f**k up, Amanda. You don’t want to cross this f**king bridge with me. You really don’t. I don’t see your man sticking up for you now, huh?”

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion featuring Ciara confronting Amanda (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Andy asked Jesse whether he knew about the romantic relationship beforehand, but Amanda said he didn’t. West added that he was taking accountability for his actions and that he had lied to everyone about their relationship. Ciara confronted West and noted, “I think you’re the most fraudulent person sitting here on this couch.” She added, "You live a different f***ing life off camera than you do on camera." She then mentioned that “he had a girlfriend” (Meija) when the situation with Amanda unfolded. West denied having a girlfriend but noted that he was seeing someone. “She says you guys were exclusive and that she spent the night with you,” revealed Lindsay.

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion featuring Amanda and West (Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

Andy then suggested that the group discuss West and Amanda’s statement. West noted it was rushed, which sparked another debate among the cast members. Ciara called out the two for choosing to start a relationship that would hurt their friends. “There are a million f**king other guys in New York City, but you chose the one…and you know how much that f**ked me up, and you chose the one guy. You did it on purpose because you’re f***ing snake, Amanda,” she added. Ciara then got her phone and revealed a conversation with Amanda from March 5, in which the latter noted she and West were “just friends.” However, Ciara asked again whether the two had held hands, been physically intimate, or if there was something else brewing between them. But Amanda refused. When Ciara shared the receipts, Amanda agreed she had lied at the time. "I lied, a hundred percent lie," she said.

Part one of the reunion ended with Ciara calling out Amanda again, noting that her relationship with West might be perfect for her. “The best woman for West is someone who’s not gonna check in on anything, and that’s totally Amanda. Like, she is very mute. She’s gonna be that weak figure that he needs, and he can always be the star in the relationship. So I actually think like, maybe it could work,” said Ciara. This made Amanda emotional, and Kyle noted it was a “little harsh.” “That’s your wife, she’s not my wife,” responded Ciara.