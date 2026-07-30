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Alix Earle’s ‘Earle Meets World’ sets release date as first trailer teases family fallout

The Netflix series will follow Alix Earle through her breakup, family tensions, her split with an NFL player, and her dispute with Alex Cooper.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 37 MINUTES AGO
EARLE MEETS WORLD. (L to R) Ashtin Earle, Alix Earle in episode 107 of Earle Meets World. (Image source: Netflix/© 2026 Netflix, Inc.)
EARLE MEETS WORLD. (L to R) Ashtin Earle, Alix Earle in episode 107 of Earle Meets World. (Image source: Netflix/© 2026 Netflix, Inc.)

Netflix has released the first teaser for Alix Earle’s reality series, ‘Earle Meets World,’ offering a glimpse into the influencer’s personal and professional life as she navigates a breakup, family dynamics, and public scrutiny. The footage follows Earle as she manages her business, prepares for ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and navigates her recent split from NFL player Braxton Berrios. It also shows a family dinner where she questions whether her relatives have continued supporting her former boyfriend. The series will stream exclusively on Netflix, premiering on September 4.

The teaser moves between Earle’s public schedule and conversations with her blended family. At one dinner, she tells them, “You all are Team Braxton,” before the footage cuts to her father, Thomas “TJ” Earle, shrugging. Earle and Berrios were first linked in 2023 and split after her run on 'Dancing With the Stars.' Earle finished second in the competition series behind Robert Irwin. The show will follow how she handled the breakup while continuing to work and film with her family.

EARLE MEETS WORLD. (L to R) Ashley Earle, Thomas TJ Earle in episode 101 of Earle Meets World. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/© 2026 Netflix, Inc.
'EARLE MEETS WORLD' (L to R) Ashley Earle, Thomas TJ Earle in episode 101 of Earle Meets World. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/© 2026 Netflix, Inc.

‘Earle Meets World’ will also feature Earle’s sister and fellow creator, Ashtin Earle; her mother, Alisa Earle; her father, TJ; his wife, Ashley Earle; and their children, Izabel, Penelope, and Thomas. Alisa’s boyfriend, Todd, and Earle’s childhood friend, Sally, will make appearances. Netflix said the series will document Earle’s family dynamics, business plans, travel, and the pressure that comes with sharing her life online. Earle told Tudum on July 30 that the project gave her a chance “to go deeper” and show “the vulnerable ones, the hard ones, and the fun, chaotic ones in between.”

Furthermore, the teaser pointed to Earle’s dispute with Alex Cooper, whose public comments about Earle drew attention in April. One scene shows a friend asking Earle whether she has seen Cooper’s video, in which the ‘Call Her Daddy’ host accused her of “passive-aggressive” reposts, likes, and comments. Earle told TIME in July that the issue would be discussed on the show after she initially felt uncomfortable addressing it on camera. She said the dispute created a struggle behind the scenes and showed how her family supported her. 

EARLE MEETS WORLD. (L to R) Izabel Earle, Ashley Earle, Thomas TJ Earle in episode 101 of Earle Meets World. (Image source: Netflix/© 2026 Netflix, Inc.)
EARLE MEETS WORLD. (L to R) Izabel Earle, Ashley Earle, and Thomas TJ Earle in episode 101 of Earle Meets World. (Image source: Netflix/© 2026 Netflix, Inc.)

The series marks Earle’s move from short-form social media videos to an unscripted television format. She has more than 13 million combined followers across TikTok and Instagram and became known for her ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos while attending the University of Miami. Earle told Tudum that filming without controlling every moment was an adjustment because she is used to deciding what she shares. She said the show would include parts of her life that do not usually appear online.

‘Earle Meets World’ is produced by Fulwell Entertainment and DGN Studios. Ben Winston, Paul Loban, and Charlie Van Vleet serve as executive producers for Fulwell Entertainment, while David Grutman and Evan Rosenfeld serve as executive producers for DGN Studios. All eight episodes will be available on Netflix.

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