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‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ contestant rushed to hospital after competitor accidentally gave her a black eye

After accidentally getting hit on her face, Natalie was rushed to the hospital to get her injured eye checked.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Stills from ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ featuring (L) Natalie Jolley and (R) Stephani Sosa (Cover Image Source: @ABC)
Stills from ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ featuring (L) Natalie Jolley and (R) Stephani Sosa (Cover Image Source: @ABC)

The recently released ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Episode 3 saw an unfortunate accident that sent one of the contestants home. The latest episode saw the nine remaining participants going through the first challenge, i.e., a group dance. For that, they were mentored by the guest judge Britt Stewart. While she shared the dance moves, Natalie Jolley soon showed how to execute them. The guest judge was impressed by her skills. However, things took an unexpected turn for Natalie during the rehearsals. While they were rehearsing for the group dance, fellow contestant Stephani Sosa accidentally hit her in the face. She was swinging her right arm right before a turn in the rehearsal.

A still from ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Episode 3 featuring Natalie Jolley (Image Source: @ABC)
A still from ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Episode 3 featuring Natalie Jolley (Image Source: @ABC)

As Stephani’s arm hit Natalie’s face, she covered her face and cried out in pain. Witnessing a fellow contestant getting hurt because of her, Stephani apologized, “I’m so sorry.” Soon, everyone saw Natalie’s right eye getting swollen. “It’s like a black eye,” noted Adele. In a confessional, Stephani shared, “I don’t know what happened. The dance was moving so quickly, and Natalie got hit in the face.” With tears in her eyes, Stephani added, “I just hate being the one that caused that. I feel really horrible. I know she’s worked really hard to be here and I hope she’s okay. Sorry, I just care.”

A still from ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Episode 3 featuring Natalie Jolley (Image Source: @ABC)
A still from ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Episode 3 (Image Source: @ABC)

Soon, Natalie was rushed to the hospital to get her eyes and the swollen area around them checked. While she was being taken into the ambulance, she said she could not breathe through her nose. “I’m really feeling for Natalie. She’s part of this group challenge. This incident really showcases why dancing as a unit, being aware of your space, is so important when you’re doing dance work,” noted the guest judge. By the time fellow participants had to perform the group dance, Natalie was not cleared by the doctors. Later in the episode, fans witnessed one of the judges, Shirley Ballas, noting, “Following Natalie’s injury, she was not medically cleared to compete, and so, she has been eliminated.”

The episode ended with Natalie joining her fellow contestants for the last time. She shared, “Really sad and disappointed that I won’t be able to finish this competition, but the most important thing is to take care of my body so I can dance again.” She added, “I love all of you so, so much, and I’m going to miss you all.” After Natalie’s exit, the remaining contestants were: Allen Genkin, Adele Zaikman, AJ Pritchard, Erik Linder, Nina Mayster, Selena Hamilton, Stephani Sosa, and Tristen Sanders.

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