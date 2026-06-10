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'Summer House: The Aftermath' teases Ciara and Meija's chat as Kyle questions West about his love for Amanda

The bonus episode will feature conversations between Amanda and Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle and West, and Ciara and Meija
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Stills from the bonus episode (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)
Stills from the bonus episode (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Part 3 of the 'Summer House' Season 10 reunion special aired on June 9 on Bravo and saw Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke team up to confront West Wilson about a potential overlap between his relationships with ex-girlfriend, Meija Moreno, and current partner, Amanda Batula. West mostly evaded the accusations and offered very little clarity over the fuzzy timeline, while insisting that his feelings for Amanda are genuine. The final episode left many lingering questions, leaving the cast members and viewers at home unsure about the situation. However, Bravo has come to the rescue. Hours before Part 3 premiered, the network teased on its social media accounts that it had something exciting in store and asked viewers to stick around until the very end of the episode for an announcement. "TRUST US…you’ll want to watch tonight’s Summer House Reunion episode until the very end," the post read.

In the final moments of the reunion special, fans learned that the drama will continue to unfold next week in an additional chapter titled 'The Aftermath.' The episode is set to drop on June 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. It was filmed three weeks after the Season 10 cast sat down to film the reunion special. Despite having time to cool off, tensions still seem to be running high as Amanda and West's budding romance continues to dominate the conversation. 'The Aftermath' features a more intimate setting compared to the reunion special and includes heart-to-heart conversations between Amanda and Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle and West, and even Ciara and Meija.   

In the short trailer, Kyle questions West's feelings for his (Kyle's) ex-wife, "Do you love her?" He replies honestly, saying "I do love her and like have for a very, very long time." On the other hand, Amanda speaks to Lindsay about how she and West got together. The former says that West "pursued me," but her 'In the City' co-star clarifies that he claimed the opposite. In another moment, Amanda is seen breaking down and admitting she feels "stupid." Lindsay, known for being a straight shooter, tells Amanda that her boyfriend's "gotta go." Meanwhile, the trailer also includes a glimpse of West's two exes, Meija and Ciara, bonding over the unfolding drama and their history with him.

A still of Ciara and Meija from next week's bonus episode (Image Source: Bravo | Summer House)
A still of Ciara and Meija from next week's bonus episode (Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

West discussed his chat with Kyle on his podcast, calling the conversation "very calm and peaceful" with both of them "trying to hear each other and get to a better place." He also praised his former best friend for handling the situation well. "I really appreciate him doing that. One, just hearing me out, and two, being nice about it, and three, ending on that note will probably be better for me because it was a much better environment to talk about everything than the reunion was. When the reunion ends, odds are not great for me, so that opportunity, I really appreciate him for," he said.

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