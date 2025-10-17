‘Yellowstone’ spin-off just got even more exciting as ‘The Dutton Ranch’ cast grows with four new stars

The 'Yellowstone' spin-off, 'The Dutton Ranch,' stars Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Finn Little, Ed Harris, and Annette Bening

The cast of the 'Yellowstone' spin-off, ‘The Dutton Ranch,’ just got bigger and better! The series will focus on Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) starting their lives away from the chaos of the 'Yellowstone' ranch. While it has been reported that Finn Little, Jai Courtney, Ed Harris, and Anette Bening will star in the much-anticipated show, a new casting update has been grabbing major attention. As per recent updates, the offshoot show has added four regulars, and honestly, the wait is now proving challenging.

A still of Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Network | @yellowstone)

The four new cast members are Natalie Alyn Lind, Marc Menchaca, Juan Pablo Raba, and JR Villarreal, according to Variety. Menchaca will play the character of Zachariah, who is a former inmate working to rebuild his life in the world of ranching and cowboy life. Lind will breathe life into the character of Oreana, who is a lively young woman with an untamed and adventurous spirit.

Villarreal will be seen playing Azul, "a whipcord wrangler and Rip's right-hand man," and Pablo Raba as Joaquin, "a worker at a major ranch who fixes problems, big or small." Notably, Menchaca is known for TV roles in 'Ozark,' 'The Outsider,' 'The Sinner,' and 'Dexter: Resurrection,' with upcoming projects including Apple TV's 'Neuromancer' and Netflix's 'The Abandons,' and has appeared in films like 'Unabomber,' 'Dead of Winter,' and 'The Alamo.'

Lind has starred in shows including 'The Goldbergs,' 'The Gifted,' 'Sugar,' 'Tell Me A Story,' and 'Blue Sky,' and appeared in films such as 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' and 'Marked Men.' Raba is known for starring in 'Narcos' and the military drama 'Six' and recently appeared in Netflix's 'Delirium' and 'News of a Kidnapping,' as well as the film 'The 33' alongside 'Antonio Banderas.' On the other hand, Villarreal previously recurred in 'Landman' Season 1 and has TV credits including Netflix's 'Freeridge' and ABC's 'United We Fall.'

According to its official logline, 'The Dutton Ranch' will pick up after the 'Yellowstone' finale, with Beth and Rip "grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch," as per Entertainment Weekly. The synopsis points out Carter (Finn Little), noting, "With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be." Sheridan will serve as an executive producer, with Chad Feehan as showrunner and executive producer; the two previously collaborated on 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves.' Reilly and Hauser are also executive producers, joined by 'Yellowstone' alums David C Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.