Rip and Beth’s ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off just got a major casting update (hint: you’ve seen him in ‘Westworld’)

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff casts Ed Harris in a role that’ll surprise even his biggest fans

'The Truman Show' star Ed Harris has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan's highly anticipated 'Yellowstone' spinoff. Yeah, you read that right. Harris is the newest cast member of the 'Yellowstone‘ spinoff, which will revolve around Kelly Reilly’s and Cole Hauser’s fan-favorite characters, Beth and Rip. The show will follow Beth Dutton and Rip Dutton after the events of the 'Yellowstone' flagship series, which wrapped up in December 2024, concluding with Beth and her husband Rip moving to a new ranch in Montana. The Beth and Rip spinoff, which currently has the working title of 'The Dutton Ranch,' also stars Annette Bening and Finn Little, who will reprise his 'Yellowstone' role as Beth and Rip’s adopted son, Carter.

According to a report by Deadline, Harris will play the character of Everett McKinney, described as "a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding, and possesses a good sense of humor." Now, Harris, who is well-known for his remarkable performances in hits like 'Apollo 13,' 'The Truman Show,' 'Pollock,' and 'The Hours,' has joined the burgeoning roster of top-tier talent featured in Sheridan's upcoming show, building up more excitement for fans.

For the unversed, Harris was last seen on the television screens when he played the role of the 'Man in Black' in the HBO science fiction-Western series 'Westworld', which ran from 2016 to 2022. For his brilliant portrayal of the 'Man in Black', Harris also received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. In addition to this, Harris has many film credits to his name, including 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'The Lost Daughter,' 'Love Lies Bleeding,' 'Riff Raff,' and 'My Dead Friend Zoe' among others.

In the upcoming 'Yellowstone' spinoff, Reilly and Hauser will be seen reprising their original roles. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser expressed his excitement for the upcoming show. “Kelly and I are focused on [Rip and Beth’s] relationship and our love together, and what we’re going to get [them] into. I’m excited just like everybody else. I can’t wait to see what they come up with. Hopefully, we’ll start seeing stuff soon," Hauser told the media outlet.

The official logline of the Paramount+ spinoff reads, “Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser) are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.” The series kicked off production in mid-August in Ferris, Texas, a small town located 20 miles south of downtown Dallas. As of this moment, not many details have been revealed about the plot of the Beth and Rip spinoff. The new series is not expected to premiere until sometime in 2026, meaning fans will have to wait a bit longer to see their favorite stars back on screen.