'His & Hers' starring 'Thor: Love & Thunder' star, Jon Bernthal gets major update

The six-episode series stars Tessa Thompson alongside Bernthal and is based on Alice Feeney's novel

Netflix's 'His & Hers' starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal now has a release date. The upcoming limited series based on Alice Feeney's novel is set to release on January 8, 2026. The streaming platform also released several first-look images along with the release date update.

The psychological thriller written by William Oldroyd ('Lady Macbeth'), Dee Johnson ('The Good Wife'), and Bill Dubuque is set in Atlanta, where Anna (Thompson) lives a solitary life away from family and friends while making a career as a news anchor. Her investigative instincts take over when she starts digging into a murder in Dahlonega. Bernthal's Detective Jack Harper finds Anna's involvement suspicious as she comes into the radar of his own investigation. Rounding up the cast are Pablo Schreiber, Marin Ireland, Poppy Liu, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Sunita Mani, and Crystal Fox. Boasting some marquee names. 'His & Hers' is one of the most-awaited shows on Netflix in 2026.

The official logline reads: "In the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna (Thompson) lives in haunted reclusion, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears talk about a murder in Dahlonega — the sleepy north Georgia town where she grew up — Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper (Bernthal) is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation."

Bernthal's Harper gets a character bio as well — "A Sheriff’s Office detective who lost his last job and is now working in his small hometown of Dahlonega, Georgia, where he lives with his sister and niece. He is married to newscaster Anna, but the two are estranged, their relationship complicated by loss and betrayal. Jack is a good man who doesn’t always make good decisions and is deeply troubled by the murder case he’s just picked up."

Thompson also serves as one of the executive producers of the show. "I am beyond elated to be collaborating with a filmmaker I have long admired and an incredible team to make a fresh offering in a genre that I can never get enough of,” the 'Creed' star told Tudum. "From the second I heard what Will was imagining doing with Alice Feeney’s brilliant book to the moment I visited the town where our story is set, I was hooked."

Oldroyd serves as co-showrunner, with Johnson taking the reins as the showrunner. Kristen Campo, Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael, and Kishori Rajan are the other EPs in the mix. At the time of writing, there is no trailer for the six-episode thriller, but with the first look revealed, it will be a matter of time before fans get a look at a teaser of sorts.