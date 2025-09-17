‘Divergent’ star joins ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff, and his ‘unpredictable’ role spells trouble for the Duttons

As Beth and Rip fight to protect their legacy in ‘The Dutton Ranch,’ one unpredictable figure could change everything.

The ‘Yellowstone’ universe just keeps expanding, and now it’s welcoming another familiar Hollywood face. Actor Jai Courtney has officially joined the cast of ‘The Dutton Ranch,’ according to Variety. It’s the upcoming spinoff series that will follow Beth and Rip as they confront life beyond the main storyline of the original hit. Currently in development at Paramount, ‘The Dutton Ranch’ is set to bring back fan favorites Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in their iconic roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Alongside them, Finn Little is reprising his part as Carter.

Finn plays the troubled but resilient teen who has become like family to the Duttons. The official synopsis teases a continuation of Beth and Rip’s journey after years of battles, betrayals, and bloody power struggles. Having fought nearly to the death to protect their family and their sprawling 7,000-acre ranch, the couple now finds themselves striving for peace. But peace on the Dutton land never comes easy. With rivals closing in and Carter’s future at stake, the couple must balance survival with raising him into “the man he’s supposed to be.”

As per TV Line, Courtney will step into the role of Rob-Will, a ranch foreman described as both “imposing” and “unpredictable.” In a series where every ally can turn into an enemy and every decision comes at a cost, his presence is bound to stir up tension. While Courtney may be new to the ‘Yellowstone’ franchise, audiences know him well from blockbuster films. He played Captain Boomerang in both ‘Suicide Squad’ movies, starred in ‘Terminator Genisys,’ and appeared in the ‘Divergent’ franchise.

His resume also includes roles in ‘The Water Diviner,’ ‘Unbroken,’ and the dark comedy ‘Buffaloed.’ On the small screen, Courtney has built an equally strong portfolio with projects such as Netflix’s heist drama ‘Kaleidoscope,’ the Chris Pratt-led action thriller ‘The Terminal List,’ and ‘American Primeval.’ He also earned attention for his role in the Australian miniseries ‘Stateless.’