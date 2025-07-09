No, we’re not getting ‘Yellowstone’ Season 6 — here is the real reason why, and what's coming next

No season 6, no problem. Taylor Sheridan’s spin-offs are reshaping the ‘Yellowstone’ universe

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ garnered a cult following and great viewership throughout its five-season run. However, the creator decided to shut down the production of the show, leaving the fans pining for more. Although many ‘Yellowstone’ spin-offs are underway, it still begs the question: why didn’t Sheridan just continue the flagship series? It turns out that the reason is surprisingly personal and involves star Kevin Costner, who played the Dutton family patriarch and one of the primary characters on the show. According to reports, the duo clashed behind the scenes over creative differences and scheduling conflicts.

This resulted in Costner's sudden exit after his character’s death in season five. John Dutton was the glue that kept the family and the subplots together, so it made sense that Sheridan decided to shift the focus entirely away from the Dutton family dynamic and explore each character’s hustle separately. Considering how things ended, the flagship series will certainly not return for a new installment. ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 concluded with John’s surprising passing, and the iconic Dutton ranch was sold off.

Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) have moved on and bought a new property and run their own ranch, which will be the focus of the upcoming untitled spin-off. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser spoke highly about the new series that will center around his and Reilly’s characters. “I’m excited just like everybody else. I can’t wait to see what they come up with. Hopefully, we’ll start seeing stuff soon,” he told the outlet. However, Hauser admitted that working without his former co-stars, apart from Reilly, in the ‘Yellowstone’ world was weird at first. “Not having the cast around certainly [is hard],” he said.

“But Kelly and I, we’re focused on [Rip and Beth’s] relationship and our love together and what we’re going to get [them] into,” he added. The spin-off is expected to premiere sometime in November 2025. Another spin-off that’s currently underway is ‘Y: Marshals’, which will focus on Luke Grimes’ character, Kayce Dutton, exploring his journey as the newly appointed U.S. Marshal in Montana. Kayce will use his cowboy and military skills to fight crime in Montana while dealing with family ties and the mental toll of life in law enforcement.

He and his team “must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence," according to the official synopsis. Speaking to People, Grimes opened up about the upcoming show, saying, “It will be weird. There's going to be some familiar faces, but there's going to be a lot of new faces too, so we'll see how that all feels.” The actor also admitted that saying goodbye to ‘Yellowstone’ was difficult. “On the last day of shooting, I thought it was my last day as Kayce. It was over to me,” he explained, adding, “It was seven years of playing a person that I'll never see again.” But as it turns out, fans will get to see a lot more of Kayce Dutton soon.