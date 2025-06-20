Cole Hauser reveals one thing fans keep getting wrong about his 'Yellowstone' spinoff show: 'It's not...'

‘Yellowstone’ has set a standard in Western drama series! Taylor Sheridan created a world that has immense potential to develop characters and storylines. A perk that was put in use when the hit show’s spinoff was confirmed by the network. Cole Hauser, who memorably portrayed Rip Wheeler, teased his character’s future in the Yellowstone universe. In December 2024, Deadline confirmed that the show will be expanding with a spinoff in which Hauser and Kelly Reilly, who played his on-screen wife Beth Dutton, will be reprising their roles.

The details of the spinoff on Paramount Network are kept under wraps, but Bloomberg revealed that its tentative title was ‘Dutton Ranch.’ In an interview with Fox News Digital, Hauser dispelled the title of the spinoff. “Well, first of all, it's not Dutton Ranch. That's not the name of it,” he confirmed to the outlet. ‘Yellowstone’ fans are eager to learn more about the untitled spinoff that is currently under production, and so is Hauser. The actor revealed that he’s excited about reprising his iconic role of Rip Wheeler alongside co-star Reilly. “We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years,” he told the outlet.

“Kelly and I are going and working our a****s off trying to create something special,” Hauser added. Luke Grimes, who played Kayce Dutton on the original show, will also reprise his role alongside Hauser and Reilly. The mothership show concluded in December last year after a successful 5-season run. Hauser took to social media to share a group picture of the cast and bid farewell to the show. “Just found this picture of all of our last day together on set!” he captioned the post, which featured the cast posing with their cowboy hats on the iconic ranch of the show.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hauser praised the highly anticipated spinoff. “I’m excited just like everybody else. I can’t wait to see what they come up with. Hopefully, we’ll start seeing stuff soon,” he told the outlet. Although he’s thrilled about reprising his iconic character, he admitted it was “hard” not having the rest of the cast around. “Forrie J. Smith [who played Lloyd] has become such a great friend of mine that to think that my right-hand guy wouldn’t be there,” the actor added. However, he assured fans that he and Reilly will bring their beloved characters to life in the best way possible.

“Kelly and I, we’re focused on [Rip and Beth’s] relationship and our love together and what we’re going to get [them] into,” Hauser added. The ‘Yellowstone’ season finale saw Beth purchasing a new property for her and Rip (Hauser). She described the ranch as “Forty miles west of Dillon, over two hours from an airport, not a f***ing ski resort in sight.” It hinted that the couple was gearing up for a fresh start far away from the Dutton family ranch after the death of patriarch John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. The latter’s unexpected exit from the show led to this conclusion.