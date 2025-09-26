‘Yellowstone’ star steals the show in first look at highly anticipated detective drama ‘Under Salt Marsh’

Creative brainchild of Claire Oakley, 'Under Salt Marsh' is slated for a 2026 release

A 'Yellowstone' star is stirring up excitement with her upcoming detective drama, and we’re all in. Set for a 2026 release, 'Under Salt Marsh' is a six-part crime thriller centered around a Welsh town concealing a terrible secret. While the exact release date is still pending, the creators have dropped first-look images of the cast, and the actress’s transformation has become the talk of the town.

Kelly Reilly in a production still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount Networks | Yellowstone)

The actress in discussion is Kelly Reilly, who takes on the pivotal role in 'Under Salt Marsh', a crime drama created by Claire Oakley. Reilly plays Jackie Ellis, a former detective, alongside Rafe Spall, who portrays her estranged partner, Eric Bull. The series kicks off with Jackie’s shocking discovery of the drowned body of her eight-year-old pupil, Cefin. This unsettling find reopens a three-year-old cold case, pulling her back into a complex investigation. The case also stirs painful memories of a past tragedy—the disappearance of her niece, Nessa, which had tragically ended her career

According to the synopsis, "Cefin's death summons Jackie's former partner, Detective Eric Bull, back to Morfa Halen to lead the investigation into a community he failed once before. Convinced the cases are linked, Jackie and Bull must reconcile and race to uncover long-buried secrets inside Morfa before the storm breaks and all the evidence is gone for good. The cast also features Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Yang, Brian Gleeson, Dinita Gohil, Kimberley Nixon, and Harry Lawtey, as per Sky Group.

Series creator Oakley also talked about the importance of Reilly's role in 'Under Salt Marsh,' saying, "At the heart of it all is Jackie, a character who embodies the wildness of the place we’re depicting. She's free-spirited, compassionate, and determined, with a steely resolve that makes her truly of the land. We're absolutely thrilled to have Kelly Reilly [bring] Jackie to life," as per Collider. Notably, 'Under Salt Marsh' is set in the fictional town of Morfa Halen. Reilly is also set to step into the shoes of her iconic character Beth Dutton in a 'Yellowstone' spin-off, titled 'The Dutton Ranch.' The offshoot will be centered around Beth and her husband on the show, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

Multiple Oscar nominee Annette Bening is also set to make an appearance on the show, making the wait for the series harder than ever. The show will follow Beth and Rip after moving to a new ranch, with Finn Little reprising his role as Carter. The show will be created by Chad Feehan, who has previously collaborated with 'Yellowstone' co-creator Taylor Sheridan on 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' and has worked on 'Rectify,' 'Ray Donovan,' and 'Banshee,' as per The Hollywood Reporter. Bening will portray Beulah Jackson, a "powerful, cunning, and charming" woman who runs a major Texas ranch, joining the Yellowstone-verse alongside previous A-list additions like Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren (1923), and Michelle Pfeiffer (upcoming spinoff 'The Madison').