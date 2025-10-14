Mark Wahlberg, 'Game of Thrones' star square off in Apple TV+'s 'The Family Plan 2' trailer

Kit Harington set to play the villian in 'The Family Plan' sequel releasing this November

'The Family Plan 2' sees Mark Wahlberg's Dan Morgan battle a foe from his past in the latest trailer of the Apple TV+ action-comedy flick. The latest clip sees the Morgan family go international as audiences see them head across the pond to celebrate Christmas together as a family. The movie sees Wahlberg reprise his role alongside Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, and Van Crosby as the Morgans. 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington is the latest face in the fold as Dan's nemesis.

The trailer sees the family agree to a last-minute rush job that helps finance their getaway, but things head south when Dan encounters an enemy from his past as he looks to take over the former's assassins; index. The synopsis reads, "It's the holiday season and Dan has planned the perfect vacation for his wife Jessica and their kids to celebrate overseas — until a mysterious figure from his past shows up with unfinished business. An international game of cat-and-mouse ensues as Dan and his family battle, bicker, and bond their way through a series of bank heists, holiday hijinks, and car chases amid scenic European terrain."

Simon Cellan Jones returns to helm the sequel, and in an interview with PEOPLE, shared his excitement about the upcoming movie. "We loved the tone and feel of the first movie and definitely didn’t want to fix what wasn’t broken," he said. "It’s still a super-normal, grounded family getting into dangerous scrapes with ruthless killers. But this time they go to Europe, and it’s great to see them out of their comfort zone." This was seconded by Monaghan. "It’s quite magical. It’s a film you can enjoy with the whole family. It’s adventurous, laugh-out-loud funny, and very touching."

It will be interesting to see if Harrington's addition sees better ratings. 'The Family Plan' had a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but was still one of the most-watched films on the streamer. It opened to negative reviews from critics, something that the sequel hopes to change. Upping the ante on the cast front is just one part of the job, though. Only time will tell if the sequel fixes the flaws from the first installment, as it looks to make a mark with a movie themed around the Holiday season.

'The Family Plan 2' releases November 21 on Apple TV+. 'The Family Plan' is already available to stream on the platform.