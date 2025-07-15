Beth and Rip's ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff just confirmed a major character return — and the nostalgia is real

The next chapter of Beth and Rip’s story just got a lot more emotional with the return of a familiar face from their past

The ever-expanding 'Yellowstone' universe is once again grabbing major headlines. Following the conclusion of 'Yellowstone', rumor mills were abuzz with the rife of a spin-off series centered around the characters Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Now, with the news of the show finally being confirmed, fans couldn't stop themselves from wondering who will join the beloved duo. If the latest reports are to be believed, a familiar face is set to return, and we can't wait to see this iconic character reunite with Beth and Rip in their next chapter.

Finn Little as Carter in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Image Source: Paramount | Yellowstone)

The actor in discussion is Finn Little, who will return as Carter in the upcoming untitled 'Yellowstone' spinoff, sources confirm to Deadline. Little will reprise his character and their roles in the new Paramount+ series, which continues in the present-day timeline of 'Yellowstone.' For the unversed, Carter was a troubled, neglected boy who lost his father to a heroin overdose and expressed deep resentment toward him, especially as he lay dying on life support. After meeting Beth at the hospital, Carter's life changes for good.

Arrested for attempting to rob a gas station, Carter was brought to the Dutton Ranch, where Rip was initially resistant to Beth's decision to help the boy. Rip made Carter sleep in a tool closet and work hard cleaning stalls, but over time, he grew fond of him as Carter proved capable and eager to learn ranch life, per the Yellowstone Wiki. Though Carter saw Beth as a mother figure, she distanced herself from that role, haunted by her own painful past. Despite the hardships, Carter ultimately found purpose and belonging on the ranch.

Soon, Carter became a trusted ranch hand under Beth and Rip’s guardianship. However, the final season saw Carter deal with survivor's guilt when Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards) died saving him from a horse. Though never officially adopted or branded, Beth and Rip continued to care for him, keeping him on to work at their new ranch after the original Dutton Ranch was sold. Now, with the spinoff on the horizon, a new dimension of Rip, Beth, and Carter’s relationship is expected to be explored. Reportedly, the spinoff is expected to closely mirror the original show’s tone and story, making it the most connected installment in Taylor Sheridan’s 'Yellowstone' universe so far, per Radio Times.

The flagship series followed the Duttons, owners of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the US, with Beth as the tough, business-savvy daughter and Rip as the fiercely loyal ranch foreman raised by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) after a violent childhood. Hauser also addressed speculation about the new show's title, telling Fox News, "Well, first of all, it's not Dutton Ranch. That's not the name of it." Hauser also reassured fans that the spinoff will maintain the same energy and commitment seen over the past seven years, saying, "We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years. Kelly [Reilly] and I are going and working our asses off trying to create something special."