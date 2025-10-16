When will ‘Landman’ Season 2 release? Paramount+ drops songs for Taylor Sheridan’s hit show

‘Landman’ Season 2 will also feature Sam Elliot as Tommy Norris' father

Ahead of its Sunday, November 16 release, the makers of 'Landman' Season 2 just released a new soundtrack album. Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's high-stakes drama will follow Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) taking over as the president of M-Tex Oil. To maximize the visual significance of the drama, the soundtrack will play a pivotal role. Notably, the album features fifteen songs in total, providing a great teaser for the release of the highly anticipated show.

Sam Elliot and Billy Bob Thornton in a still from 'Landman'(Cover Image Source: Instagram | @paramountplus)

Universal Music Group Nashville has released the Volume I soundtrack for the Paramount+ series 'Landman,' inspired by the show, by artists including Belle Frantz, Dwight Yoakam, and George Strait feat. Chris Stapleton, Parker McCollum, and Billy F Gibbons. A separate album of Andrew Lockington's original score from Season 1 was released in March. Created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, 'Landman' stars Thornton, Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, and Michael Peña. Season 1 is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+, as per Film Music Reporter.

The 'Landman' Volume I soundtrack features a mix of country and Americana tracks from and inspired by the Paramount+ series, including Frantz's 'Do Ya,' Gibbons' 'Livin' It Up Down in Texas,' Brent Cobb's 'Snakebite,' and Whiskey Myers' 'Bad Medicine.' Other highlights include Clint Black's 'Devil's Den,' Dwight Yoakam's 'That's What Lonely People Do,' Ella Langley's 'I blame the bar,' and Flatland Cavalry's 'Midland After Midnight.'

Strait teams up with Stapleton for 'Honky Tonk Hall of Fame,' while McCollum, The Reverend Horton Heat, Ronnie Dunn, and The Red Clay Strays contribute standout tracks, creating a 15-song collection that blends modern and classic country vibes. Talking about the 'Landman' Season 2 trailer, Thornton's Tommy can be seen warning, "In this business, you have to know the rules of the game before you can break them," as he faces the wrath of ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter), his son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) defies him, and Demi Moore's Cami Miller grapples with the oil industry's darker side, as per Deadline.

This new season also introduces Sam Elliott in a pivotal role as Tommy's father, adding a new dynamic to the family-driven drama. The series has already made waves, with the premiere episode of Season 1 drawing 35 million global streaming viewers, setting a new record for Paramount+. Despite its massive popularity, the drama was surprisingly snubbed by the Emmys, though Thornton's performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

For the unversed, 'Landman' is executive produced by a team including Sheridan, Wallace, Thornton, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay, as well as Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and JK Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.