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‘AGT’ judges stunned as blindfolded couple correctly guesses serial number on dollar bill in wild telepathy act

James and Marina, returned to ‘AGT’ and amazed judges by correctly identifying audience items, playing cards, and even a dollar bill’s serial number.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 12 MINUTES AGO
Screengrabs of Howie Mandel, couple James & Marina, and Sofia Vergara taken from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
Screengrabs of Howie Mandel, couple James & Marina, and Sofia Vergara taken from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

One returning duo left the ‘America’s Got Talent’ (AGT) judges scratching their heads during the June 23 episode of Season 21. James and Marina, a married couple, met through a dating app in 2017. As they spent more time together, they discovered an unusual connection that eventually inspired them to develop a telepathy-based performance. Before the demonstrations began, the duo took extra steps to convince everyone that no hidden technology was involved. Marina stood away from her husband while Mel B was invited to inspect her closely. James asked the judge to verify whether Marina was wearing any communication devices that could help her secretly receive information. After thoroughly checking, Mel B confirmed she found nothing suspicious. 

A screengrab taken from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A screengrab taken from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

The judges then watched as Marina’s eyes were covered to prevent her from seeing anything happening around the theater. James then turned his attention to audience members and requested random personal belongings. The first object selected was a parking ticket from someone in the crowd. James held it up while Marina remained blindfolded on stage. Without hesitation, she correctly identified the item. James also asked Marina to provide the ticket number. To the astonishment of both the audience and judges, she answered correctly: “49837.” As more audience members handed over belongings, Marina accurately identified one unusual item after another. Among the objects she correctly named were pet waste bags and a hotel key card. James then introduced an even tougher challenge involving Simon Cowell.

A deck of playing cards was brought onstage. Cowell was instructed to shuffle the cards himself. Once the cards were mixed, James asked Marina to identify them one by one. Still unable to see, she successfully named the cards in sequence. Meanwhile, another part of the act was quietly being prepared. Earlier, James had asked host Terry Crews to collect more random possessions from audience members. Terry gathered a variety of personal items and placed them into a box, which was then covered to ensure nobody could see its contents. For the final stage of the audition, Terry personally covered Marina’s eyes with his hand. James approached the covered box and began removing items one at a time. As each object emerged, Marina correctly identified it despite having no visible way of seeing what her husband was holding. 

A screengrab taken from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A screengrab taken from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

She named a wallet, a cellphone, eye drops, an orange, a hat, and even a cookie. Then came perhaps the most unbelievable moment of the entire performance. James held up a one-dollar bill. Not only did Marina correctly identify the currency, but she also accurately recited its serial number. The performance ended with a standing ovation. Mel B was among the first to react. “What just happened?” she screamed. “I mean, I was right next to you, Marina. There was nothing in your ears. This is one of my favorite acts of this season by far.” Howie Mandel joked, “What dating app is this?” before adding, “But it was amazing. I loved it.” Cowell seemed equally impressed, describing the act “more than magic” and calling it “brilliant.” While they kept their method a mystery, James and Marina earned four yes votes from the judges. 

A screengrab taken from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A screengrab taken from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition clip (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

Longtime ‘AGT’ viewers may remember the duo from Season 17, when they competed as Mind2Mind. During that audition, they earned approval from all four judges and advanced to the next round. But their journey ended before the live shows after they were not selected to continue in the competition. Their television experience extends beyond ‘AGT’. Over the years, they have showcased their mentalist act on several international talent competitions, including ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and ‘Ukraine’s Got Talent’.

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