‘AGT’ singer brings judges to their feet in finale with bold song choice, even Howie Mandel says ‘he won’

With $1 million on the line, Jourdan Blue's unexpected song cover left the ‘AGT’ judges stunned and fans buzzing about his chances

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20 officially reached its climactic stage as the first half of the finale aired on Tuesday, September 23. Ten finalists stepped into the spotlight. Each hoped to deliver a career-defining performance that could secure not just the $1 million prize but also the prestige of being crowned the season’s champion. But one act in particular sent ripples through the Dolby Theatre and had the judges declaring the competition all but over: New Orleans native Jourdan Blue.

Jourdan surprised audiences with a bold cover of ‘Golden,’ as reported by Prime Timer. It’s the breakout track from the animated musical ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ Some fans expected him to lean into a safe, familiar ballad for the high-pressure moment. But Jourdan revealed in an interview with WDSU News ahead of the finale that he wanted to “switch it up” and embrace a freer, riskier performance style. That gamble struck gold. As soon as he launched into the soaring chorus of ‘Golden,’ the atmosphere in the theater shifted.

His delivery was raw yet polished, balancing vocal control with unrestrained passion. The judges and audience alike were on their feet by the final note, applauding what many called one of the most memorable finale performances in recent ‘AGT’ history. Howie Mandel was the first to react, and he didn’t mince words. “It’s over. I believe you won. I believe he won. I believe he won,” Mandel repeated. He praised Jourdan for tackling what he called “the hottest song in the world” and making it sound like his own.

Simon Cowell, notoriously hard to please, agreed. Calling the song choice “smart,” he admitted that Jourdan’s performance had the power to decide the outcome of the entire competition. Mel B, who had been urging Jourdan all season to tap into the same “grit” he displayed during his audition, said the performance was everything she had been waiting for. Sofía Vergara told Jourdan, “It was spectacular, and you are so handsome,” sending the crowd into laughter and cheers. Jourdan, visibly emotional, thanked the judges for their overwhelming support before exiting the stage.