Terry Crews reveals wild story of burning 7,000 calories during one ‘AGT’ episode — we’re just as stunned

From nonstop dancing to feeding off the live audience’s energy, it turns out hosting 'AGT' is way more intense than we thought

Terry Crews is a name that is synonymous with 'America's Got Talent.' With his upbeat energy and enthusiasm, Crews makes sure to not only support contestants but also add a touch of wit to his hosting. With an array of diverse performances, the energy on the show is always higher than ever. So much so that Crews revealed in a recent interview that he lost 7,000 calories in a day. Not only that, but the beloved host also shed light on his preparation before stepping into the shoes of the 'AGT' host.

A still of Terry Crews on the sets of America's Got Talent (Image Source: Instagram | @terrycrews)

Crews revealed on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with guest host Nicole Byer that hosting 'America's Got Talent' is both the "hardest" and "most satisfying" job he's ever done, joking that he relies on a fitness tracker to check his heartbeat. The 57-year-old shared that during one episode, he burned an astonishing 7,000 calories in a single day, per Yahoo! Entertainment. Crews opened up about the physical toll of hosting the show, saying, "I was like, 'Something's wrong. Like maybe I had my hand near a heater.' But it was wild. I burned [that many calories] because what happens is the energy of people, the energy of talking and being [with] people, then going out live and then dancing and seeing the acts and jumping around and going around the whole theater."

"

He also admitted the exhaustion catches up with him afterward, saying, "And now I come home and I'm done. I'm just tired. And I said, 7,000 calories. That is nuts." Crews explained that he's had to train his body and mind for the job, saying, "Literally, I wake up. I prepare. I'm doing my whole thing. I'm the kind of guy that visualizes this before I do it. So, I see what I'm gonna do and I basically play it all out as if everything happened great. And then it usually does."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive)

At the same time, he also acknowledged that negative visualization has also affected him, noting that whenever he imagined something bad happening, it often ended up coming true. Still, as a longtime health advocate, Crews clarified that his fitness routine is natural and emphasized that he has never relied on steroids. Crews, who has hosted 'AGT' since 2019, once suggested a new judge for the show, revealing, "Chris Rock would be a great judge. He knows funny, but he knows entertainment," as per Today.

Talking about his own role, Crews made it clear that judging isn't for him, as he said, "That’s not my thing. I mean, I am 100% the bodyguard of talent because when I look at all the people that come through here, they just remind me of me." He explained why he feels protective of the contestants, saying, "I remember just sitting in Michigan praying one day if I get my shot to come out to LA and make it happen, and they remind me of everything that I've been through. So I protect it and I watch them."