MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who is Steve Price? Sprice Machines’ giant ‘AGT’ Season 21 contraption has Simon Cowell roasting Mel B

A massive chain-reaction machine with only a 50-50 chance of success left ‘AGT’ judges stunned, but not everyone was convinced by the act.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
A still of Simon Cowell and Mel B from 'AGT' Season 21 audition clip; (M) A still of Steve Price and Mark Robbins (Cover Image Source: (L & R) YouTube | @AGT; (M) Instagram | @agtauditions)
A still of Simon Cowell and Mel B from 'AGT' Season 21 audition clip; (M) A still of Steve Price and Mark Robbins (Cover Image Source: (L & R) YouTube | @AGT; (M) Instagram | @agtauditions)

Most contestants walk onto the ‘America’s Got Talent’ (AGT) stage hoping their talent will impress the judges. But Steve Price and Mark Robbins had a different challenge. They needed hundreds of tiny things to go right in exactly the right order. That was the risk the engineering duo willingly took when they brought a massive Rube Goldberg machine to the June 16 episode of ‘AGT’. Representing Sprice Machines, Price, who is from Canton, Michigan, and Robbins, from Minnesota, arrived with a giant chain-reaction contraption that stretched across nearly every inch of the stage. Before the demonstration even started, the pair made it clear that, “This is one of the most ambitious builds we have ever done.” According to the duo, they spent between 12 and 14 hours a day over a full week assembling the machine and testing its components.

Steve Price and Mark Robbins in a still from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 Episode 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)
Steve Price and Mark Robbins in a still from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 Episode 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @agtauditions)

Simon Cowell wanted to know, “What are the odds of this working?” The answer was not exactly reassuring. “It’s about a 50-50 shot,” they replied. As the demonstration began, cardboard boxes started toppling in sequence like oversized dominoes. A carefully positioned pair of scissors sliced through a string. That release sent a ping-pong ball on its journey. The ball struck a wheel, which triggered another mechanism, and the machine continued its march across the stage. Among the moving parts were references to the judging panel, including a cardboard version of Mel B and Sofia Vergara, a garden gnome inspired by Howie Mandel, and even a Cowell piñata. When the final action was completed, the theater erupted in applause. Cowell looked genuinely impressed by what he had just witnessed. “That was actually amazing,” he said.

“I can tell that was so much work for you guys,” Vergara stated. Not every judge, however, viewed the act in exactly the same way. Mel B admitted that, “Because I wasn’t aware of exactly what was going on, I would have liked a little bit of commentary so I could follow along.” Cowell immediately responded, “Well, I think if you’re above the age of four, you could understand it.” Mandel was firmly in the supporters’ camp. In fact, he was enjoying himself so much that he jokingly asked, “Did you bring a second one? I’d like to see one more.” Cowell then added, “I thought it was brilliant. I thought it was so clever. I think people are going to love watching this.” When voting time arrived, Mel B remained unconvinced and cast the only ‘no’ of the group.

The setup of Steve Price and Mark Robbins' massive Rube Goldberg machine on 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
The setup of Steve Price and Mark Robbins' massive Rube Goldberg machine on 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

The other three judges voted in favor of the act. With three yeses, the engineering team officially advanced to the next stage of the competition. Notably, the pair also shared a dream behind their ‘AGT’ appearance. Price, who owns Sprice Machines, explained that winning the competition could help them expand their work. He revealed, “The dream is to use the money from ‘AGT’ to buy a huge warehouse. We want to buy machines that are so impressive and so large that they warrant their own Super Bowl.” It was an ambitious vision, but after seeing the machine they brought to ‘AGT’, it did not sound completely outlandish. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

This ‘AGT’ comedian has a surprising connection to Issa Rae and her hit HBO show ‘Insecure’
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

This ‘AGT’ comedian has a surprising connection to Issa Rae and her hit HBO show ‘Insecure’

This comedian appeared on episode 3 of 'America's Got Talent' Season 21 and wowed judges with his hilarious comedic routine.
2 hours ago
How did James Barker die? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 episode pays emotional tribute after EP dies during filming
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

How did James Barker die? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 episode pays emotional tribute after EP dies during filming

'Love Island' EP James Barker unexpectedly met his demise last week during the production of 'Love Island USA.'
2 hours ago
'America's Got Talent': Nervous 17-year-old Spanish sensation wows judges after emotional journey to the US
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

'America's Got Talent': Nervous 17-year-old Spanish sensation wows judges after emotional journey to the US

17-year-old Bety took on the 'America's Got Talent' stage and belted out her own take on JP Saxe's "If the World Was Ending.."
3 hours ago
‘Summer House’ drama intensifies as Lindsay Hubbard slams West Wilson for threatening her career on show
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ drama intensifies as Lindsay Hubbard slams West Wilson for threatening her career on show

Lindsay Hubbard takes a jab at West Wilson in her recent post while reflecting on his actions that put the group’s status and future at risk.
9 hours ago
Who is Guy Kelton Jones? Meet the ‘AGT’ Season 21 contestant whose soulful poetry moved the judges
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Guy Kelton Jones? Meet the ‘AGT’ Season 21 contestant whose soulful poetry moved the judges

Guy Kelton Jones received a standing ovation from the judges and the studio audience after his performance on 'America's Got Talent' Season 21
9 hours ago
Why was West Wilson fired? Inside backstage clashes that cut his ‘Summer House’ career short
REALITY TV

Why was West Wilson fired? Inside backstage clashes that cut his ‘Summer House’ career short

West Wilson was not asked to be a part of ‘Summer House’ Season 11 due to his relationships with fellow cast members, per the sources.
9 hours ago
Will there be 'America's Got Talent' Season 22? Here's a major hint and how you can apply
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Will there be 'America's Got Talent' Season 22? Here's a major hint and how you can apply

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel are on the judging panel for Season 21
10 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 13: Dramatic recoupling shakes villa as old connections resurface
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 13: Dramatic recoupling shakes villa as old connections resurface

In a dramatic recoupling, islanders were asked to write letters to the person they wanted to couple up with.
11 hours ago
‘Summer House: The Aftermath’ Recap: Lindsay confronts Amanda while Ciara and Meija reflect on West’s actions
REALITY TV

‘Summer House: The Aftermath’ Recap: Lindsay confronts Amanda while Ciara and Meija reflect on West’s actions

The special episode featured one-on-one conversations between West-Kyle and Lindsay-Amanda, followed by Ciara and Meija.
12 hours ago
Who is Isaac Atkins? Meet the Army sergeant and TikToker behind ‘AGT’ Season 21’s Golden Buzzer moment
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Isaac Atkins? Meet the Army sergeant and TikToker behind ‘AGT’ Season 21’s Golden Buzzer moment

An Army sergeant took a chance on 'AGT' and performed Måneskin’s hit track ‘Beggin’
13 hours ago