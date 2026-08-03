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Bravo VP responds to casting rumors of Carl Radke joining ‘In the City’

Bravo VP reflected on ‘Summer House’ and ‘In The City’ while teasing more about Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, and more.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Summer House' featuring Carl Radke (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'Summer House' featuring Carl Radke (Cover Image Source: @Bravo)

‘Summer House’ and ‘In The City’ recently concluded their seasons and aired their reunions. Now, fans have been wondering whether new faces will join the show and who among the original and guest stars will return for the upcoming season. One of the fan-favorite cast members, Carl Radke, has been the center of various fan discussions. Despite him not being on ‘In The City,’ a Bravo VP, Josh Brown, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, teased Carl’s potential return and talked about the recently concluded ‘In The City’ reunion and ‘Summer House’ cast members. 

A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16 featuring Carl Radke | (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Episode 16 featuring Carl Radke | (Image Source: @Bravo)

When asked about fans asking to have Carl be on ‘In The City’, Josh responded, “We obviously love Carl, and he made an appearance on ‘In the City’. ‘In the City’, I think, is a very different subject than ‘Summer House’. It’s about people who are sort of on the edge of leaping into a big adult decision, and they’re not quite sure which way to go on it, which is very different than ‘Summer House’.” He added, “I would say for anyone, that would have to be part of the equation that we factor in on the show in terms of their bigger participation on the show for Carl or anyone else. But Carl, of course, is a very organic part of the group, even ‘In the City’ cast. So, if there’s a reason and if it feels organic, we always love Carl.”

A still of Amanda Batula and West Wilson from 'Summer House' Reunion. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)
A still of Amanda Batula and West Wilson from 'Summer House' Reunion. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @bravo)

Another cast discussion that has caught everyone’s attention has been West Wilson and Amanda Batula, especially after the two have been at odds with fellow ‘Summer House’ cast members. Responding to their future on either of the shows, Josh mentioned, “If I’m being honest, I think it’s too early to talk about that. We just finished airing the season, but we always approach things organically and by the facts on the ground.” He added, “We’re getting our heads around where we go from here, so it’s too early to talk about casting for season two.” He also mentioned that he had not discussed it with Amanda, but it was “too early” to have any such talks.

Ciara Miller posing for the camera (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @ciaramiller___)
Ciara Miller posing for the camera (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @ciaramiller___)

Furthermore, referring to the explosive turn of events and intense conversations at the ‘Summer House’ reunion, the VP noted that it was the “ultimate sign” of how willing the cast members have been to talk about what’s been “really” going on in their lives. He referred to Season 10 of the show as a “very tough season in a lot of ways.” He noted, “It was what happened after the season and the reunion.” Josh also teased that he has been “the biggest Ciara (Miller) fan” and that he felt like she has been living her “best” life. He also talked about a new house for the show’s upcoming season and how it will be a “really fun summer” for Ciara and the show makers.

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